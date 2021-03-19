Left Menu

Horse racing-Minella Indo wins Cheltenham Gold Cup

It was all celebration for De Bromhead, though, as the Irishman became the first trainer to complete the 'holy trinity' of winning the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and Gold Cup in the same week. In stark contrast to a year ago, when tens of thousands of racegoers packed the jump racing festival in one of the last large gatherings before lockdown changed everything, the grandstands were empty.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 21:39 IST
Horse racing-Minella Indo wins Cheltenham Gold Cup
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Minella Indo, ridden by Jack Kennedy and trained by Henry De Bromhead, won the Cheltenham Gold Cup on a Friday afternoon of high emotion despite the absence of fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A Plus Tard, with Rachael Blackmore in the saddle, finished second in a double for De Bromhead with 2019 and 2020 winner Al Boum Photo, the 9-4 favourite, denied a hat-trick and finishing third.

Blackmore had opted for A Plus Tard over her usual ride Minella Indo, her first error of judgement in an otherwise triumphant week. It was all celebration for De Bromhead, though, as the Irishman became the first trainer to complete the 'holy trinity' of winning the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and Gold Cup in the same week.

In stark contrast to a year ago, when tens of thousands of racegoers packed the jump racing festival in one of the last large gatherings before lockdown changed everything, the grandstands were empty. Blackmore, the first female jockey to win the Champion Hurdle after victory with Honseysuckle on Tuesday, came into the big race of the week with six wins already and A Plus Tard heavily fancied at 10-3.

It was Bryony Frost on 17-1 shot Frodon who made the early running and looked the more likely woman to win before being overhauled with two fences to go as Minella Indo, at 9-1, hit the front. "This is what I've dreamt of since I was a child," an emotional Kennedy, who broke his leg just before last year's festival, told ITV Sport. "This is what I live for and I just can't believe this is happening.

"I landed over the last and he pricked his ears. He was pulling up but it wasn't out of tiredness and when he heard Rachael coming back at him, he took off again. It's unbelievable stuff." De Bromhead hailed his 'incredible horse'

"We've had so much fun with this guy...he's just an incredible horse, he comes alive here. He's amazing. He's like a different horse," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-WHO Says Over 20 Mln AstraZeneca Vaccine Doses Given In Europe So Far

World Health Organization WHO SAYS SO FAR, MORE THAN 20 MILLION DOSES OF ASTRA VACCINE HAVE BEEN ADMINISTERED IN EUROPE AND OVER 27 MILLION DOSES OF COVISHIELD ADMINISTERED IN INDIA Source text httpsbit.ly3qY84lv Further company coverage...

Keep using AstraZeneca vaccine, WHO urges world

The World Health Organization WHO exhorted the world to keep administering AstraZenecas COVID-19 shots on Friday, adding its endorsement to that of European and British regulators after concerns over blood clotting. We urge countries to con...

Series finale great experience for England before T20 WC, says Collingwood

Ahead of the series decider against India, England assistant coach Paul Collingwood has said that these kinds of experiences will help them in the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played later this year. The five-match T20I series is currently...

Colombia must dismantle criminal networks, corruption in port city -U.N.

Colombia must dismantle criminal networks and corruption in the Pacific port city of Buenaventura via its legal system and social investment to reestablish security and guarantee human rights for its residents, a United Nations agency said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021