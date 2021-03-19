Left Menu

Belgium coach: Hazard to avoid surgery, hopeful for Euros

Playmaker Eden Hazard wont undergo further surgery on his right ankle, raising hopes in the Belgium squad that the Real Madrid player will be able to return to competition before the European Championship later this year.Speaking at a video news conference on Friday, Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said the medical advice is to try and treat the injury in a conservative way instead of surgery.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 19-03-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 22:17 IST
Belgium coach: Hazard to avoid surgery, hopeful for Euros

Playmaker Eden Hazard won't undergo further surgery on his right ankle, raising hopes in the Belgium squad that the Real Madrid player will be able to return to competition before the European Championship later this year.

Speaking at a video news conference on Friday, Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said the medical advice “is to try and treat the injury in a conservative way” instead of surgery. After being out for nearly two months, Hazard played a few minutes in a Spanish league game last weekend. However, Madrid said this week Hazard has been sidelined again by a muscle injury in his right leg. Hazard had surgery on his ankle last year and doctors believe his recent string of injuries might be related to that operation. Hazard had a metal plate inserted and one rejected option was to operate again to remove it from his body.

''We are very pleased with the medical advice,'' Martinez said ahead of World Cup qualifying matches. ''We are already working on the rehab.'' Since joining Madrid from Chelsea in 2019, the 30-year-old Hazard has missed more games than he has played due to various leg injuries, including a fracture in his right foot during his first season with the Spanish club. Martinez said the Belgian federation and Real Madrid should now work together to ensure Hazard recovers as soon as possible.

''We all feel very positive about what is going to happen in the next few weeks,'' Martinez said. ''Eden is in good spirits. He knows he is in the best moment of his career, we all see that when our captain is on the pitch he makes a difference, and now he is just looking forward to be fully fit.'' Martinez said it would be a gamble to set a date for Hazard's return but said he feels “that this situation can be solved a lot earlier than the Euros in June.

''He is a player who has never been injured in his career and this is a real shock, this is something new,'' Martinez said. ''There is a lot of uncertainty around that but in terms of the injury I feel very positive that we can get to see the best Eden Hazard well before the Euros.'' Belgium, which tops the FIFA rankings, starts its World Cup qualifying campaign on Wednesday against Wales before taking on Czech Republic and Belarus. Martinez included Romelu Lukaku in his squad of 33 players but the striker will likely miss the match against Wales after a coronavirus outbreak at Inter Milan.

''What matters now is the safety and the health of Romelu,'' Martinez said, leaving the door open for Lukaku to play in other games. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook services down for users - Downdetector

Facebook Incs platforms including WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram were down for thousands of users on Friday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of s...

BRIEF-WHO Says Over 20 Mln AstraZeneca Vaccine Doses Given In Europe So Far

World Health Organization WHO SAYS SO FAR, MORE THAN 20 MILLION DOSES OF ASTRA VACCINE HAVE BEEN ADMINISTERED IN EUROPE AND OVER 27 MILLION DOSES OF COVISHIELD ADMINISTERED IN INDIA Source text httpsbit.ly3qY84lv Further company coverage...

Keep using AstraZeneca vaccine, WHO urges world

The World Health Organization WHO exhorted the world to keep administering AstraZenecas COVID-19 shots on Friday, adding its endorsement to that of European and British regulators after concerns over blood clotting. We urge countries to con...

Series finale great experience for England before T20 WC, says Collingwood

Ahead of the series decider against India, England assistant coach Paul Collingwood has said that these kinds of experiences will help them in the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played later this year. The five-match T20I series is currently...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021