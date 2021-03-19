Left Menu

Soccer-UEFA investigating Rangers v Slavia Prague game amid claims of racism, assault

UEFA said on Friday it was investigating incidents in Rangers' Europa League clash with Slavia Prague after the Scottish club's midfielder Glen Kamara complained of being racially abused by a visiting player in Thursday's 2-0 defeat in Glasgow. Rangers were knocked out of the competition following a 3-1 aggregate loss in the last-16 second leg after finishing with nine men in a heated encounter which saw a melee on the pitch and clashes in the tunnel after the game.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 23:16 IST
Soccer-UEFA investigating Rangers v Slavia Prague game amid claims of racism, assault
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

UEFA said on Friday it was investigating incidents in Rangers' Europa League clash with Slavia Prague after the Scottish club's midfielder Glen Kamara complained of being racially abused by a visiting player in Thursday's 2-0 defeat in Glasgow.

Rangers were knocked out of the competition following a 3-1 aggregate loss in the last-16 second leg after finishing with nine men in a heated encounter which saw a melee on the pitch and clashes in the tunnel after the game. "An Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector will conduct an investigation regarding the incidents that occurred," UEFA said in a statement.

Kamara was furious after Slavia centre back Ondrej Kudela leaned into his ear and said something while covering his mouth, sparking the melee in the final stages of the tie. Rangers manager Steven Gerrard had called on European soccer's governing body to take action.

"My player tells me he was racially abused," Gerrard said. "I feel angry ... I know Glen and I trust him 100% and it is extremely disappointing. "It is over to UEFA now this situation and I just hope it doesn't get brushed under the carpet."

Kudela said in a statement https://en.slavia.cz/clanek.asp?id=Club-statement-Slavia-denies-allegations-of-racism-807 issued by Slavia that he had sworn at a Rangers player after being fouled, but denied using racist language. Slavia also alleged that Kudela was assaulted by Kamara after the game. "Slavia resolutely denies the disgusting accusation... (against) Ondrej Kudela of racist behaviour," the Czech club said.

"Slavia players faced unprecedentedly malicious play from their opponents... After the end of the game, the team was not allowed to enter the dressing room. "Ondrej Kudela was assaulted by Kamara and hit with fists in the head when Rangers manager Steven Gerrard witnessed the incident."

UEFA had said earlier on Friday it was aware of an incident in the tunnel involving players from both sides and was awaiting detailed information from the match officials. Rangers' Kemar Roofe was also subjected to racial abuse on social media after being shown a red card for a high-boot challenge on Slavia's Ondrej Kolar, which the Czech club said resulted in the goalkeeper needing 10 stitches to his head.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Lenovo announces gaming collaboration with Stadia Pro; to offer three months of free access

Here's how to enable Live Caption in Google Chrome from desktop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Unfilled vacancies in NHRC, SHRCs matter of concern: Justice Pant

National Human Rights Commission Member justice retd P C Pant on Friday said it was a matter of concern that there are unfilled vacancies in the NHRC and the SHRCs.He said this during an online event in which other senior officials of the r...

UK PM Johnson gets his first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received his first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Friday and urged the public to do the same, saying he did not feel a thing.Johnson, 56, received his vaccine at the same hospital where almo...

NatWest money laundering case linked to second criminal trial, prosecutors say

Criminal money laundering charges against British state-backed bank NatWest are linked to a separate case against 13 individuals based in cities across the country, prosecutors have told Reuters.Britains financial regulator, the Financial C...

Germany targets doctors, border states in vaccination drive

Germany will supply general practitioners with vaccines and deliver additional doses to regions on the Czech and French borders as it seeks to get its campaign back on track following a three-day pause in using the AstraZeneca shot. The mot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021