Soccer-Peru overturns relegation for giants Alianza Lima

Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2021 05:04 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 05:04 IST
The Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) quashed Alianza Lima's relegation and returned their top tier status on Friday, overturning a decision that had taken the capital club into the second division for the first time in 82 years. Alianza are one of Peru's biggest clubs but were relegated last November after they lost their last game of the season to finish a point behind FC Carlos Stein.

However, they argued that Carlos Stein should be docked two points for not paying players on time, as per the league's statutes. The league had merely fined the club. Alianza took their complaint to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, who said the sanction imposed was "not consistent" with the Peruvian league's own rules.

"Consequently, the Panel set aside the Appealed Decision and replaced it by a new one, by which the Asociación Fútbol Club Carlos Stein is sanctioned with a deduction of two (2) points in the table of the Peruvian Liga 1 for the season 2020," CAS said in its ruling. The decision means Carlos Stein fall a point behind Alianza into the relegation zone.

The FPF said on Friday it would reinstate Alianza to the top tier, although the league kicked off last week and some clubs have already played two games. The federation said it had not yet decided what to do about points already won or lost.

Alianza have won the Peruvian league title 23 times, more than any other team bar their Lima rivals Universitario.

