Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. One player tests positive in latest MLB COVID-19 results

One player tested positive for COVID-19 in the most recent weekly results released Friday by Major League Baseball and the Players Association. Out of a total of 14,845 monitoring tests conducted on players and staff members, that equates to a positive rate of 0.007 percent. NBA roundup: Bradley Beal pours in 43 as Wizards beat Jazz

Bradley Beal scored 43 points on 16-of-24 shooting to lead the Washington Wizards to a 131-122 victory over the visiting Utah Jazz on Thursday night. Russell Westbrook tallied 35 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists for the Wizards, earning his 13th triple-double of the season. Rui Hachimura chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds and Robin Lopez scored 11 points as Washington snapped a five-game losing streak. ATP roundup: Qualifier Lloyd Harris makes Dubai semis

South African qualifier Lloyd Harris fired 14 aces while beating Japan's Kei Nishikori 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in the United Arab Emirates. The decisive third set was on serve until Harris broke for a 5-3 lead, and he served out the match in the ensuing game. Djokovic pulls out of Miami to spend time with family

World number one Novak Djokovic will delay his comeback to the ATP Tour following a muscle injury after deciding to skip the Miami Open starting next week to spend more time with his family. Djokovic sustained a muscle tear that hindered him during his successful Australian Open title defence last month and the 33-year-old planned to return at Miami before playing the Monte-Carlo Masters and the ATP 250 Serbia Open. Mixed Martial Arts: UFC bout cancelled after fighter faints at weigh-in

UFC fans are used to seeing fighters hit the deck, but even they got a shock on Friday when bantamweight Julija Stoliarenko fainted twice as she weighed in, forcing the cancellation of her bout against Julia Avila on Saturday in Las Vegas. Video footage on social media showed the 27-year-old Lithuanian staggering backwards off the scales before falling. UFC security man Steve Read can be heard asking "Where's the doc?" as Stoliarenko insists that she is fine while sitting on the stage. Former UCLA soccer coach gets 8 months in prison in U.S. college scandal

A former men's soccer coach at the University of California, Los Angeles was sentenced on Friday to eight months in prison after admitting he accepted $200,000 in bribes to facilitate the admission of two students as fake athletic recruits. Jorge Salcedo, 48, is among several sports coaches at top universities, including Yale and Georgetown, who federal prosecutors in Boston have brought charges against related to the U.S. college admissions scandal. NFL reaches long-term media deals with Amazon, Disney and others

The National Football League (NFL) said on Thursday it reached long-term media deals with Amazon.com Inc and major broadcast and cable companies that run through 2033. Amazon.com will become the exclusive partner for the league's "Thursday Night Football" games. The NFL also made deals with Walt Disney Co's ESPN and ABC networks, ViacomCBS Inc, Fox Corp and Comcast Corp. 'No silver bullet': torch relay struggles highlight hurdles for pandemic Olympics

Gold medal Paralympian Rina Akiyama pulled out of the Olympic torch relay at the eleventh hour this month, worried about drawing crowds that might spread the coronavirus, the latest in a series of cancellations that have plagued the event. The withdrawal by Akiyama and more than a dozen celebrities from the relay, which starts Thursday, underscores the challenges facing organisers of one of the world's most complex events, hosted by a nation where vaccinations have barely begun, in the midst of a yet-untamed pandemic.

Olympics: Tokyo organisers expected to discuss foreign spectators on Saturday Tokyo Olympics organisers will meet with Japanese government officials on Saturday, the local organising committee said, with discussion of whether to allow in foreign spectators expected to be on the agenda. The meeting, from 6 p.m. (0900 GMT), will be held by the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, the International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the central government of Japan, Tokyo 2020 said in a statement on Friday.

Report: Texans give P Cameron Johnston a 3-year, $8 million deal The Houston Texans are signing punter Cameron Johnston to a three-year, $8 million deal that includes a $1 million signing bonus, the Houston Chronicle reported Friday. The 29-year-old Australian appeared in all 48 games over the past three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

