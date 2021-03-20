Soccer-Guardiola says no regrets over Sancho's Man City exit

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he does not regret losing Jadon Sancho to Borussia Dortmund and is delighted to see the England forward thrive at the Bundesliga club. Sancho, a product of City's academy, rejected a new contract at the Premier League club when he was 17 to join Dortmund in 2017.

The 20-year-old has flourished at the German club, scoring 46 goals in 127 games in all competitions. Sancho, who also made his England debut since leaving City and has 18 international caps, is set to face Guardiola's side in the Champions League quarter-finals next month following Friday's draw.

"I've said many times, it is not a regret," Guardiola said. "He decides. He is a national team player with huge quality, doing really well in Dortmund. "We wanted him to stay but he decided to leave, and when people decide to leave all we can do is (let them) leave.

"I wish him all the best, except when he plays against us. No regrets at all. If he's happy, I'm happy. "We will face him, try to control him - we know the quality he has, everyone knows."

City are top of the English top-flight with 71 points after 30 games, 14 points above second-placed rival Manchester United, who have played one game less.

