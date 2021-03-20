Left Menu

Soccer-Leicester's Ricardo to miss FA Cup quarter-final against United

Leicester City defender Ricardo Pereira will miss Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final at home to Manchester United due to a minor hamstring strain, manager Brendan Rodgers said. The Portugal international sustained the injury during last week's 5-0 Premier League win over Sheffield United. Midfielder Dennis Praet is available for Sunday's game following a two-month absence because of a hamstring issue.

Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2021 10:03 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 10:03 IST
Soccer-Leicester's Ricardo to miss FA Cup quarter-final against United

Leicester City defender Ricardo Pereira will miss Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final at home to Manchester United due to a minor hamstring strain, manager Brendan Rodgers said. The Portugal international sustained the injury during last week's 5-0 Premier League win over Sheffield United.

Midfielder Dennis Praet is available for Sunday's game following a two-month absence because of a hamstring issue. "(Ricardo) won't be available for the weekend but we're pretty confident after the international break he'll be okay," said Rodgers.

"It's just a slight strain, but thankfully nothing too serious. Dennis will be available for the weekend." Rodgers said midfielder James Maddison, who has been out with a hip injury, is edging closer to a return.

"We're hopeful that if he can have a good couple of weeks during the international break, he could be close when we get back," Rodgers added. Leicester are third in the English top-flight on 56 points after 29 games, one point below second-placed United.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Revenue on track, reserves down in FIFA virus-era accounts

FIFA expects to hit its four-year revenue target of 6.44 billion up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar despite the coronavirus pandemic.Total spending of 1.04 billion in 2020 included 270 million in grants to soccer bodies worldwide as part of ...

Harris, Karatsev continue upsets to set up Dubai final clash

Lloyd Harris continued his run of upsets at the Dubai Championships by beating the third-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-7 5, 6-4, 7-6 6 in the semifinals on Saturday.The 81st-ranked South African saved three of the four break points he faced for...

Coca-Cola India Reinvigorates Its Vision of Creating a World Without Waste

On World Recycling Day, Coca-Cola India reinforces its commitment towards one of its key Sustainability priorities of Waste Management. Aligned with the Government of Indias Swachh Bharat Clean India Mission, Plastic Waste Management Rules ...

China's first local coronavirus case since Feb was vaccinated - state media

Chinas first local coronavirus case since February was a staff worker at a hospital and had received two shots of a vaccine between end-January and early February, state media reported on Saturday. The patient, identified by her surname Liu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021