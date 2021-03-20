Soccer-Leicester's Ricardo to miss FA Cup quarter-final against United
Leicester City defender Ricardo Pereira will miss Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final at home to Manchester United due to a minor hamstring strain, manager Brendan Rodgers said. The Portugal international sustained the injury during last week's 5-0 Premier League win over Sheffield United. Midfielder Dennis Praet is available for Sunday's game following a two-month absence because of a hamstring issue.Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2021 10:03 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 10:03 IST
Midfielder Dennis Praet is available for Sunday's game following a two-month absence because of a hamstring issue. "(Ricardo) won't be available for the weekend but we're pretty confident after the international break he'll be okay," said Rodgers.
"It's just a slight strain, but thankfully nothing too serious. Dennis will be available for the weekend." Rodgers said midfielder James Maddison, who has been out with a hip injury, is edging closer to a return.
"We're hopeful that if he can have a good couple of weeks during the international break, he could be close when we get back," Rodgers added. Leicester are third in the English top-flight on 56 points after 29 games, one point below second-placed United.
