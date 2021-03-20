Left Menu

Leipzig beats Bielefeld to keep pressure on Bayern Munich

Lukas Klostermann and Dani Olmo won the ball, and the latter played a one-two with Nkunku before squaring it to give Sabitzer a tap-in.Bielefeld captain Fabian Klos fired over in response 10 minutes later, and it was as close as the home side got.Bielefeld remained one point clear of Hertha Berlin in the relegation zone.

One goal from Marcel Sabitzer was enough for Leipzig to beat Arminia Bielefeld 1-0 away and keep its pressure on Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich.

Leipzig closed the gap behind Bayern to one point ahead of the defending champion's home game against mid-table Stuttgart on Saturday. Eight rounds remain after this weekend. Leipzig next hosts Bayern on April 3 after the international break.

Emil Forsberg, Dani Olmo and Christopher Nkunku had Leipzig’s best chances in the first half, only to see their efforts foiled each time by Bielefeld goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, the home side’s best player.

Ortega was remonstrating with his teammates right after the break, however, when Sabitzer scored in the 47th minute. Lukas Klostermann and Dani Olmo won the ball, and the latter played a one-two with Nkunku before squaring it to give Sabitzer a tap-in.

Bielefeld captain Fabian Klos fired over in response 10 minutes later, and it was as close as the home side got.

Bielefeld remained one point clear of Hertha Berlin in the relegation zone. Hertha can capitalize with a win over Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

