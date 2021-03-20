Sports News Roundup: Oral Roberts stuns Ohio State; One player tests positive in MLB COVID-19 results and more

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2021 10:46 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 10:28 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NCAA Tournament roundup: Oral Roberts stuns Ohio State

Max Abmas and Kevin Obanor combined for 59 points as 15th-seeded Oral Roberts stunned No. 2 seed Ohio State 75-72 in overtime in the first round of the NCAA Tournament's South Region in West Lafayette, Ind., on Friday. Obanor had seven of his 30 points in overtime for the Golden Eagles (17-10) and Abmas, the nation's leading scorer at 24.2 points per game, had 29 in the shocker. Oral Roberts advanced to face No. 7 seed Florida on Sunday.

One player tests positive in latest MLB COVID-19 results

One player tested positive for COVID-19 in the most recent weekly results released Friday by Major League Baseball and the Players Association. Out of a total of 14,845 monitoring tests conducted on players and staff members, that equates to a positive rate of 0.007 percent.

NBA roundup: Bradley Beal pours in 43 as Wizards beat Jazz

Bradley Beal scored 43 points on 16-of-24 shooting to lead the Washington Wizards to a 131-122 victory over the visiting Utah Jazz on Thursday night. Russell Westbrook tallied 35 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists for the Wizards, earning his 13th triple-double of the season. Rui Hachimura chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds and Robin Lopez scored 11 points as Washington snapped a five-game losing streak.

Djokovic pulls out of Miami to spend time with family

World number one Novak Djokovic will delay his comeback to the ATP Tour following a muscle injury after deciding to skip the Miami Open starting next week to spend more time with his family. Djokovic sustained a muscle tear that hindered him during his successful Australian Open title defense last month and the 33-year-old planned to return at Miami before playing the Monte-Carlo Masters and the ATP 250 Serbia Open.

Mixed Martial Arts: UFC bout canceled after fighter faints at weigh-in

UFC fans are used to seeing fighters hit the deck, but even they got a shock on Friday when bantamweight Julija Stoliarenko fainted twice as she weighed in, forcing the cancellation of her bout against Julia Avila on Saturday in Las Vegas. Video footage on social media showed the 27-year-old Lithuanian staggering backward off the scales before falling. UFC security man Steve Read can be heard asking "Where's the doc?" as Stoliarenko insists that she is fine while sitting on the stage.

Former UCLA soccer coach gets 8 months in prison in U.S. college scandal

A former men's soccer coach at the University of California, Los Angeles was sentenced on Friday to eight months in prison after admitting he accepted $200,000 in bribes to facilitate the admission of two students as fake athletic recruits. Jorge Salcedo, 48, is among several sports coaches at top universities, including Yale and Georgetown, who federal prosecutors in Boston have brought charges against related to the U.S. college admissions scandal.

Spring training roundup: Red Sox hit 3 homers, outslug Rays

Jarren Duran went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and Hunter Renfroe, Michael Chavis and Chris Herrmann each smacked homers as the Boston Red Sox rallied from a five-run deficit for an 11-7 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday in Fort Myers, Fla. While seven different Red Sox players had at least an RBI to highlight a 13-hit attack, Boston starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi struggled mightily, allowing five runs on eight hits to go along with five strikeouts and a walk-in four innings.

Tokyo 2020 likely won't allow foreign Olympic volunteers: Kyodo

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Organising Committee is leaning towards barring foreign volunteers from helping at the delayed Games this summer, amid public concerns over the coronavirus, Kyodo news service reported on Saturday. The organizing committee may consider allowing the entry of volunteers with specialized skills such as speaking minority languages as an exception, the report also said.

'No silver bullet': torch relay struggles highlight hurdles for pandemic Olympics

Gold medal Paralympian Rina Akiyama pulled out of the Olympic torch relay at the eleventh hour this month, worried about drawing crowds that might spread the coronavirus, the latest in a series of cancellations that have plagued the event. The withdrawal by Akiyama and more than a dozen celebrities from the relay, which starts Thursday, underscores the challenges facing organizers of one of the world's most complex events, hosted by a nation where vaccinations have barely begun, in the midst of a yet-untamed pandemic.

Report: Texans give P Cameron Johnston a 3-year, $8 million deal

The Houston Texans are signing punter Cameron Johnston to a three-year, $8 million deal that includes a $1 million signing bonus, the Houston Chronicle reported Friday. The 29-year-old Australian appeared in all 48 games over the past three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

