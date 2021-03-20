Sharmila Nicollet misses cut on return to competition

Returning to competition after a long lay-off, Sharmila Nicollet shot an even par 72 after an opening round card of 80 to miss the cut at the Carlisle Arizona Women's Golf Classic on the Symetra Tour, the second rung Tour in the US.

Sharmila had three each of birdies and bogeys, but her first round was a colourful one with four birdies, eight bogeys and two double bogeys.

It was Sharmila’s first start in more than a year, that was lost to injury and the pandemic.

Meanwhile, an 8-under par 64 in the second round by amateur Olivia Mehaffey put her in lead after 36 holes and she goes into to the weekend with a two-stroke lead. Mehaffey won the 2016 Irish Women's Open Championship and the Welsh Ladies Open Stroke Play Championship. She also led the Great Britain & Ireland team to an upset victory in the Curtis Cup. Mehaffey made the cut at the 2020 ANA Inspiration and also competed in the AIG Women's Open and U.S. Women's Open.

