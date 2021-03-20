Left Menu

Estonia-Czech WCup qualifier moved to Poland due to virus

PTI | Prague | Updated: 20-03-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 10:49 IST
Estonia-Czech WCup qualifier moved to Poland due to virus

Estonia's home match against the Czech Republic in World Cup qualifying has been moved to Poland because of new coronavirus restrictions.

The Czech Football Association said the match on Wednesday was shifted from Estonia capital Tallinn to the Polish city of Lublin.

Czech head Martin Malik said they were informed by FIFA.

Four Czech Republic players from Germany's Bundesliga — Werder Bremen goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka, Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick, Hertha Berlin midfielder Vladimir Darida and Hoffenheim defender Pavel Kaderabek — who were supposed to return to their clubs after the qualifier in Tallinn will be also available for the game in Poland.

They won't play in the other two qualifiers against Belgium on March 27 in Prague and against Wales on March 30 in Cardiff because German clubs want the players to start their two-week quarantine on arrival as soon as possible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Revenue on track, reserves down in FIFA virus-era accounts

FIFA expects to hit its four-year revenue target of 6.44 billion up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar despite the coronavirus pandemic.Total spending of 1.04 billion in 2020 included 270 million in grants to soccer bodies worldwide as part of ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends mixed as Treasury yields pause

The Nasdaq ended higher on Friday, lifted by Facebook and energy shares, while the SP 500 lost ground as U.S. Treasury yields took a break from a recent surge. Reversing a recent trend, so-called growth stocks mostly outperformed value stoc...

Harris, Karatsev continue upsets to set up Dubai final clash

Lloyd Harris continued his run of upsets at the Dubai Championships by beating the third-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-7 5, 6-4, 7-6 6 in the semifinals on Saturday.The 81st-ranked South African saved three of the four break points he faced for...

Coca-Cola India Reinvigorates Its Vision of Creating a World Without Waste

On World Recycling Day, Coca-Cola India reinforces its commitment towards one of its key Sustainability priorities of Waste Management. Aligned with the Government of Indias Swachh Bharat Clean India Mission, Plastic Waste Management Rules ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021