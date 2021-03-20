ISSF World Cup: Three shooters test positive for COVID-19
Three shooters participating in the ongoing ISSF World Cup in the national capital have tested positive for COVID-19, National Rifle Association of India NRAI sources said on Saturday. Those who were sharing the rooms with the three shooters have also been isolated after undergoing COVID tests.The results of their roommates are awaited.A source said two among the three shooters are from the Indian contingent.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 11:35 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 11:35 IST
Three shooters participating in the ongoing ISSF World Cup in the national capital have tested positive for COVID-19, National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) sources said on Saturday. The shooters are currently self-isolating in their team hotel. Those who were sharing the rooms with the three shooters have also been isolated after undergoing COVID tests.
The results of their roommates are awaited.
A source said two among the three shooters are from the Indian contingent. In all, four shooters have already been afflicted by the dreaded virus since the teams started arriving for the tournament.
On Thursday, a top international shooter returned positive for COVID-19, following which he was sent to a hospital.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
