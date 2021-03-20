Left Menu

ISSF World Cup: Three shooters test positive for COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 12:21 IST
ISSF World Cup: Three shooters test positive for COVID-19

Three shooters, including two from the Indian pistol men's team, have tested positive for COVID-19, National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) sources said on the second competition day of the ISSF World Cup here on Saturday.

The shooters are currently self-isolating in their team hotel. Those who were sharing the rooms with the three shooters as well as their other teammates have also been isolated after undergoing COVID tests.

The results of the roommates and other team members, though, have returned negative.

A source said two among the three shooters are from the Indian contingent.

''The shooters have been sent into isolation as per protocols. Testing is being done on a daily basis and that's their results have come to light,'' a source close to the federation told PTI.

''Everything is being done as per the protocols laid down by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) and in consultation with its technical director,'' another NRAI source said.

''The better news is that the results of the roommates and teammates have returned negative,'' he added.

In all, four shooters have already been afflicted by the dreaded virus since the teams started arriving for the tournament, which started on Friday at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Countries have been allowed to field their MQS (Minimum Qualification Score) shooters in place of the ones ruled out from the main teams owing to contracting the virus.

The roommates of the three shooters will be allowed to take part in the tournament as their test results have returned negative. The name of the shooters have been withheld in line with protocols.

On Thursday, a top international shooter returned positive for COVID-19, following which he was sent to a hospital.

The shooter was first tested at the airport and then again on Thursday. He is asymptomatic and the shooter has never visited the range. A total of 294 shooters from as many as 53 countries, including Korea, Singapore, USA, United Kingdom, Iran, Ukraine, France, Hungary, Italy, Thailand and Turkey, are participating in the tournament.

As per the ISSF guidelines, no spectator is allowed inside the range for the tournament that carries ranking points aiding in Tokyo Olympic qualifications.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India coronavirus cases surge to four-month high, some lockdowns return

India reported 40,953 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the biggest daily jump in nearly four months, with its richest state and economic backbone Maharashtra accounting for more than half the infections. Deaths rose by 188 to 159,404, the...

Tense China-US talks heighten need for improved crisis management - Chinese adviser

The failure of this weeks U.S.-China meeting to build strategic trust has heightened the need for Beijing and Washington to improve crisis management regime, a senior Chinese military scholar and adviser told a Beijing forum on Saturday. Af...

Polish doctors torn over mental health as grounds to bypass near-total abortion ban

When Polish doctors told Paulina, 29, that her unborn child had no kidneys and would die upon birth, she knew she couldnt go through with the pregnancy.Everyone says that the reward after the pain of birth is holding your child in your hand...

UN official: Myanmar people want UN sanctions, peacekeepers

The people of Myanmar have huge expectations from the United Nations and the international community following the February 1 coup, with many calling for sanctions and some urging the UN to send peacekeepers to stop the killings of peaceful...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021