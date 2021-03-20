Left Menu

Tennis-Zverev overcomes quake, Koepfer to reach Acapulco final

I guess the lights started shaking and the crowd felt it more than we did," "We were running around the court, so we had to play a point during the earthquake.

Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 13:06 IST
Tennis-Zverev overcomes quake, Koepfer to reach Acapulco final

Alexander Zverev has coped with the pressure of a Grand Slam final and not even an earthquake could jangle the nerves of the German youngster during his Mexican Open semi-final against Dominik Koepfer on Friday. The 5.7 magnitude quake with an epicentre around 60 kms southeast of San Marcos, a two-hour drive from Acapulco, sent tremors through the stadium for about 30 seconds with Koepfer serving in the opening game of the second set.

"I didn't know what happened. Neither did Dominik," said Zverev, who eased to a 6-4 7-6(5) victory. "We just heard the crowd. I guess the lights started shaking and the crowd felt it more than we did," "We were running around the court, so we had to play a point during the earthquake. We didn't feel much, but still obviously I know it happens here in Acapulco. I've witnessed it here before, so I guess it's normal.

"Last year we had a similar thing during my match or practice. It was bigger though, because I saw the lights shaking. I didn't see anything today. Everything proved to be stable… I hope everyone is fine at the area that is closest to the earthquake." Briton Neal Skupski was hoping for a relaxing massage after securing a place in the doubles final alongside brother Ken, but the quake sent him quickly scrambling for his clothing.

"It was really strange," Neal said. "I thought it was some massage technique that he was doing, because the bed was shaking. I just thought it was normal. "Then an alarm went off on his phone and that's when I thought, 'This is a bit strange.' Then he said, 'We're going to go outside because of an earthquake.' I couldn't put my clothes on quick enough to get out of the building."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As vaccinations lag, Italy's elderly again pay a price

One year ago, Bergamos state-of-the-art Pope John XXIII Hospital verged on collapse as doctors struggled to treat 600 patients, with 100 of them in intensive care. Army trucks ferried the dead from the citys overtaxed crematorium in images ...

Eight states showing rising trajectory in COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry

A rising trajectory of daily new cases is visible in eight states and UTs, including Delhi and Maharashtra, while Kerala is showing a declining trend, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.The ministry said Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab cum...

LG bill aimed at stalling development schemes of AAP-led Delhi govt, says Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Partys Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Saturday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP seeks to stall the development schemes of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government with the National Capital Territory of Delhi Amendme...

Ind vs Eng: Thrilled to be back in blue with the boys, says Natarajan

Indias latest pace bowling find T Natarajan is thrilled to join the squad ahead of the fifth and the final T20I against England. Natarajan made his debut in the limited-overs format against Australia in December 2020 while his first match i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021