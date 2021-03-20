Left Menu

AHF to organise another set of online workshops for HI umpires and technical officials

After the successful completion of the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) online education workshops exclusively for the Hockey India coaches, umpires, and technical officials in each of the last eight months, the AHF will conduct another set of workshops during the course of March.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 13:10 IST
Representative Image (Image: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI

After the successful completion of the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) online education workshops exclusively for the Hockey India coaches, umpires, and technical officials in each of the last eight months, the AHF will conduct another set of workshops during the course of March. A group of 12-30 umpires and technical officials will be attending two AHF online education workshops this month.

Aimed at providing technical expertise and knowledge on various aspects of pre-tournament preparations for the technical officials and managing concentration levels for umpires, these online education workshops will be conducted free of cost, consisting of three to four hours' sessions each. Suraj Dubey, an umpire from Hockey Maharashtra, expressed that he has learned the importance of basic techniques through the AHF Online Education Workshops, "The most crucial thing that I have learned through the Online Education Workshops is the importance of basic techniques."

"The workshops conducted by AHF have put a lot of emphasis on doing the basics right. Therefore, in practical situations, I always ensure that I am focussing on the basics and that has helped me improve my performance as an umpire," he added. Ranjana, Technical Official, Hockey Punjab, said that the AHF online education workshops have helped her understand a few officiating techniques before carrying out the role on-ground.

"Before the AHF Online Education Workshops started, we had to learn Technical Officiating techniques during tournaments on the go. However, after attending the Online Education Workshops, I have got a sense of a few techniques before going to the ground and this has helped me prepare better for tournaments. Now that I know a few techniques before starting a particular tournament, I have been able to better my performance," said Ranjana. Speaking on the participation of the Umpires and Technical Officials in the AHF online education workshops, Gyanendro Ningombam, President, Hockey India said, "The AHF Online Education Workshops have tremendously helped the candidates to understand important aspects about their respective fields and they have learned how to apply theoretical knowledge during practice and match situations on the field."

Meanwhile, Dato Tayyab Ikram, Chief Executive, Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) and Chairman FIH Development and Education Committee also commented on the occasion, " It's been amazing to see the way the candidates have grasped the techniques taught during the workshops and the way they have improved with every workshop."

