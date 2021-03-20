Left Menu

NZ vs Ban: Boult donates $500 to home club after winning Player of the Match award

Seamer Trent Boult, who laid the foundation for New Zealand's win with his four wickets in the first ODI against Bangladesh, donated $500 to his hometown club Otumoetai Cadets on Saturday.

ANI | Dunedin | Updated: 20-03-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 13:28 IST
NZ vs Ban: Boult donates $500 to home club after winning Player of the Match award
New Zealand pacer Trent Boult. Image Credit: ANI

Seamer Trent Boult, who laid the foundation for New Zealand's win with his four wickets in the first ODI against Bangladesh, donated $500 to his hometown club Otumoetai Cadets on Saturday. Boult took four as New Zealand thrashed Bangladesh by eight wickets in the opening game. The Kiwis took just 21.2 overs to seal the game after the hosts' bowlers ran riot to bundle Bangladesh out for 131 in the first ODI.

Boult claimed the Player of the Match honours after bowling figures of 4/27 in the opening game and donated his award money to his home club. "Trent Boult is the @ANZ_NZ Player of the Match with his 4-27! Boult donated his $500 club donation care of ANZ to his home club Otumoetai Cadets #NZvBAN" the BLACKCAPS tweeted.

Chasing a paltry score of 132, Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls stitched a 54-run stand for the first wicket within six overs to dismantle Bangladesh's bowling. Taskin Ahmed provided the visitors with the first breakthrough when he removed Guptill. But Nicholls and Devon Conway brought up a partnership of 65 as New Zealand reached triple figures. But just at the cusp of the win, Hasan Mahmud ended Conway's sluggish knock.

However, New Zealand had plenty of overs to get over the line and the hosts sealed the match in the 22nd over to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Put in to bat first, Bangladesh was restricted to just 131 runs off 41.5 overs on the back of an all-round bowling performance.

The visitors had got off to a bad start as they lost skipper Tamim Iqbal in the fifth over. The Bangladesh captain was off to a flying start as he smashed a six in the third ball of the match. But it was Boult who had the last laugh as he trapped him in front of stumps. Since then Bangladesh batsmen struggled to leave a mark as New Zealand seamers kept on taking wickets at regular intervals from both ends. Only Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim managed to score past the 20-run mark. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As vaccinations lag, Italy's elderly again pay a price

One year ago, Bergamos state-of-the-art Pope John XXIII Hospital verged on collapse as doctors struggled to treat 600 patients, with 100 of them in intensive care. Army trucks ferried the dead from the citys overtaxed crematorium in images ...

Eight states showing rising trajectory in COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry

A rising trajectory of daily new cases is visible in eight states and UTs, including Delhi and Maharashtra, while Kerala is showing a declining trend, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.The ministry said Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab cum...

LG bill aimed at stalling development schemes of AAP-led Delhi govt, says Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Partys Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Saturday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP seeks to stall the development schemes of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government with the National Capital Territory of Delhi Amendme...

Ind vs Eng: Thrilled to be back in blue with the boys, says Natarajan

Indias latest pace bowling find T Natarajan is thrilled to join the squad ahead of the fifth and the final T20I against England. Natarajan made his debut in the limited-overs format against Australia in December 2020 while his first match i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021