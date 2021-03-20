Left Menu

Divyansh wins bronze in men's 10m air rifle, opens India's tally

World number one Divyansh Singh Panwar opened Indias medals tally with a bronze in the mens 10m air rifle on the second competition day of the ISSF World Cup here on Saturday.The 18-year-old Divyansh shot 228.1 to finish third on the podium at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. Under pressure, the 22-year-old Babuta began the fourth series with one more 9.9 before being eliminated at fifth place with 185.5.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 13:52 IST
Divyansh wins bronze in men's 10m air rifle, opens India's tally

World number one Divyansh Singh Panwar opened India's medals tally with a bronze in the men's 10m air rifle on the second competition day of the ISSF World Cup here on Saturday.

The 18-year-old Divyansh shot 228.1 to finish third on the podium at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. The other Indian participant in the final, Arjun Babuta, finished in fifth place after three scores below 10 in the eight-man final. American Lucas Kozeniesky claimed the gold medal with 249.8, while Istvan Peni of Hungaria bagged silver with 249.7.

A 10.6 and 10.3 in the seventh series saw Divyansh survive elimination as Sergey Richter of Israel fell behind.

Divyansh, a Tokyo Olympic quota holder, shot 10.6 before bowing out with the bronze medal. The win will do a world of good to the Jaipur-based Divyansh's confidence as he braces for the Tokyo Games. He was placed sixth in the 60-shot qualification with a total of 629.1 while Babuta was third with 631.8. In the final, Babuta had one 9.9 in the first series followed by another 9.9 and 9.7 in the second. Under pressure, the 22-year-old Babuta began the fourth series with one more 9.9 before being eliminated at fifth place with 185.5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As vaccinations lag, Italy's elderly again pay a price

One year ago, Bergamos state-of-the-art Pope John XXIII Hospital verged on collapse as doctors struggled to treat 600 patients, with 100 of them in intensive care. Army trucks ferried the dead from the citys overtaxed crematorium in images ...

Eight states showing rising trajectory in COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry

A rising trajectory of daily new cases is visible in eight states and UTs, including Delhi and Maharashtra, while Kerala is showing a declining trend, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.The ministry said Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab cum...

LG bill aimed at stalling development schemes of AAP-led Delhi govt, says Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Partys Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Saturday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP seeks to stall the development schemes of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government with the National Capital Territory of Delhi Amendme...

Ind vs Eng: Thrilled to be back in blue with the boys, says Natarajan

Indias latest pace bowling find T Natarajan is thrilled to join the squad ahead of the fifth and the final T20I against England. Natarajan made his debut in the limited-overs format against Australia in December 2020 while his first match i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021