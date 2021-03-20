Left Menu

ISSF WC: Divyansh Singh Panwar opens India's account, wins bronze in 10m Air Rifle

Indian shooter Divyansh Singh Panwar clinched the bronze medal in 10m Air Rifle (men's category) in the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup here at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range (DKSSR) on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 14:09 IST
ISSF WC: Divyansh Singh Panwar opens India's account, wins bronze in 10m Air Rifle
Shooter Divyansh Singh Panwar (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Indian shooter Divyansh Singh Panwar clinched the bronze medal in 10m Air Rifle (men's category) in the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup here at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range (DKSSR) on Saturday. World number one Divyansh opened India's account by winning bronze while Arjun Babuta finished at the fifth position, narrowly missing out on a medal. Divyansh shot 228.1 which bagged him the third position.

Lucas Kozeniesky of the USA won the gold medal while Hungarian shooter Istvan Peni took home silver in the mega event. Earlier, hosts India had a good opening competition day as three shooters, Divyansh and Arjun in the Men's 10M Air Rifle and Anjum Moudgil in the corresponding women's event, made it through to the finals at the end of the 60-shot qualifying round on Friday.

The men got the ball rolling as India number two Arjun shot a high-quality 631.8 to finish third in the 39-strong field. Divyansh also followed him to the eight-man final with a 629.1 which gave him sixth position overall. In the Women's 10M Air Rifle, world number four and Tokyo quota holder Anjum Moudgil was the lone Indian to qualify. She shot 629.6 to come in second in the 48-strong field, behind Hungary's Denes Eszter who shot 629.8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mining reforms will increase employment, GDP: Ficci

The mining reforms will play a fundamental role in enhancing the sectors contribution to the employment and GDP of the country, contributing immensely to the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, industry body Ficci said.The statement comes a day ...

C'garh: Two Naxals killed in encounter with security forces

Two Naxals, collectively carrying a reward of Rs four lakh on their heads, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarhs Dantewada district on Saturday, a police official said.The skirmish took place around 1.30 pm at a ...

Thank God 'Mir Zafars' quit TMC, saved party: Mamata in apparent jibe at Adhikari family

In an apparent jibe at the influential Adhikari family of Purba Medinipur district, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that she was relieved as Mir Zafars traitors have quit the party ahead of the upcoming assembly ...

Education ministry mulling increasing number of international students coming to India for higher studies

The Ministry of Education is deliberating on measures to increase the number of international students coming to India for higher studies, officials said on Saturday.In a review meeting of the ministrys Study in India Programme with partner...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021