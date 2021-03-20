Left Menu

Soccer-Australia's 'Big Blue' washed out by Sydney rain

Australia's east coast was battered by heavy rainstorms on Saturday, triggering flash flooding across New South Wales and wreaking havoc in parts of Sydney. Sydney FC chief executive Danny Townsend said the deluge had waterlogged the pitch at Kogarah Oval, where the A-League champions are playing their home matches while Sydney Football Stadium is rebuilt.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 20-03-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 15:37 IST
Soccer-Australia's 'Big Blue' washed out by Sydney rain

The latest edition of the "Big Blue" rivalry between Australia's most successful clubs fell victim to the weather on Saturday when Sydney FC's home match against Melbourne Victory was postponed because of torrential rain. Australia's east coast was battered by heavy rainstorms on Saturday, triggering flash flooding across New South Wales and wreaking havoc in parts of Sydney.

Sydney FC chief executive Danny Townsend said the deluge had waterlogged the pitch at Kogarah Oval, where the A-League champions are playing their home matches while Sydney Football Stadium is rebuilt. "Any game played on the pitch in its current condition would not be satisfactory (and) there is also the issue of player safety to consider," he said in a statement.

The game was scheduled as part of a double header with a W-League women's match between the two clubs. A win would have assured Sydney FC of finishing top of the table and earned the club the Premiers' Plate for the first time in a decade. Despite the rain, one A-League match was completed in the Sydney area on Saturday with Macarthur FC coming from behind to beat Western United 2-1 in a clash between the league's newest clubs at Campbelltown Stadium.

The win sent Macarthur FC, who are playing their inaugural season, into third place in the league behind pacesetters Central Coast Mariners and Western Sydney Wanderers. Sydney FC dropped to sixth, while four-times champions Victory remain rooted to the bottom of the table with just seven points from 11 matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amid rising head injury cases, AIIMS doctor seeks resumption of trauma services at JPN Centre

A neurosurgeon at the premier AIIMS here has sought resumption of trauma services at the Jai Prakash Narayan JPN Apex Trauma Centre which has been functioning as a dedicated COVID-19 facility since April last year.On the occasion of World H...

Tokyo 2020 organisers say to refund around 600,000 Olympic tickets

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics will refund around 600,000 tickets for the Games and another 300,000 for the Paralympics, the chief executive of the organising committee said.Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto made the comment at a news conferenc...

Woman, son electrocuted as high-tension wire falls on houses

A 65-year-old woman and her son were electrocuted while two others sustained injuries when a high-tension wire fell on some houses at a village here, police said on Saturday. Superintendent of Police Shivhari Meena said the incident took pl...

Jaishankar meets US Defence Secy, discusses global strategic situation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met United States Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and had a wide-ranging conversation on the global strategic situation. Jaishankar said in a tweet that he looked forward to working with Aus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021