Left Menu

On this day: Yuvi overcame illness to play match-winning knock in 2011 WC

It was on March 20, 2011, when former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh overcame illness and played a match-winning knock against West Indies in the group-stage match of the 50-over World Cup.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 16:06 IST
On this day: Yuvi overcame illness to play match-winning knock in 2011 WC
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh . Image Credit: ANI

It was on March 20, 2011, when former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh overcame illness and played a match-winning knock against West Indies in the group-stage match of the 50-over World Cup. In the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. The team was in a spot of bother at 51/2. It was then that Yuvraj and Virat Kohli got together to retrieve the innings.

The duo put on 122 runs for the third wicket, and their stand lent some solidity to the Indian innings. Kohli was dismissed for 59, but Yuvraj carried on. His innings is still remembered by every cricket fan as it is difficult to forget the problems faced by the left-handed star while batting. Yuvraj vomited a couple of times on the pitch and was visibly unwell. However, he went on to score 113 with the help of 10 fours and two sixes. India posted a total of 268. The all-rounder then picked up the wickets of Devon Thomas and Andre Russell and led India to a victory over the West Indies by 80 runs.

The 2011 World Cup was memorable for Yuvraj as he was named the Player of the Tournament and he played an important role in India winning the trophy. In the tournament, Yuvraj scored 362 runs and took 15 wickets. In a career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests, Yuvraj imprinted his place in the echelons of cricket as a player who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceiving bowling and fierce batting.

Big events brought out the best in him, be it his international cricket entry in the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy, the mind-numbing batting exhibition at the inaugural 2007 World Twenty20, or the all-round performance during the 2011 World Cup. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Leeds United legend Peter Lorimer passes away

English club Leeds United on Saturday condoled the demise of club legend, Peter Lorimer. Lorimer passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 74 following a long term illness, said Leeds United in an official statement.Peter made a huge 70...

Over 40 lakh vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maha since Jan 16

Over 40 lakh people have received the COVID-19 vaccine jab in Maharashtra since the immunization drive commenced on January 16, an official said on Saturday.As per the data released by the state health department, 1,89,130 persons received ...

Amid rising head injury cases, AIIMS doctor seeks resumption of trauma services at JPN Centre

A neurosurgeon at the premier AIIMS here has sought resumption of trauma services at the Jai Prakash Narayan JPN Apex Trauma Centre which has been functioning as a dedicated COVID-19 facility since April last year.On the occasion of World H...

Tokyo 2020 organisers say to refund around 600,000 Olympic tickets

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics will refund around 600,000 tickets for the Games and another 300,000 for the Paralympics, the chief executive of the organising committee said.Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto made the comment at a news conferenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021