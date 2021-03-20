Stimac is very understanding, have never seen him angry: Akash Mishra

Born in a family of farmers, Akash Mishra's call-up to the Indian senior national team camp has been celebrated like anything in his village Balarampur, Uttar Pradesh. Mishra has opened up on how Lord Gautama Buddha has been a big influence in his life and he also spoke about the role of coach Igor Stimac.

"The national team is the best version of any country. The best in our country of 1.4 billion is called for the national team camp. The better ones will get into the final 23 and after that. It's a mad rush for the XI amongst all -- it's extreme, but it's also a healthy competition. Even in a normal practice session, you need to give more than 100 per cent," AIFF's official website quoted Mishra as saying. "Otherwise, someone else will replace you. This is not a club where you are on a contract. This spot needs to be earned, and sustaining it is like an impossible task. And when you are surrounded by experienced players who are better than you, your footballing education improves," he added.

Talking about the big influence in his life, Mishra said: "Every time I have been to Shravasti, I discover something within me. I am moved. Lord Gautama Buddha had spent many years in Shravasti. His teachings are all over the place. You experience a unique feeling when you are there. There's peace all over. In that sense, you can say Lord Buddha's calm has influenced me a lot." When asked about the role of coach Igor Stimac, Mishra replied: "He is very patient and understanding. He stresses on technical play. I look up to him. I have never seen him hassled or angry. He is so cool in every situation -- an aspect which we need to bring into our lives even at the personal level."

India's senior side is preparing for upcoming international friendlies against Oman and the UAE. While the match against Oman is scheduled for March 25, the match against the UAE is slated for March 29. (ANI)

