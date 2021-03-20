Left Menu

Soccer-Chinese FA chief says salary caps needed for sustainable development

Clubs will be allowed to spend up to 600 million yuan per year on salaries, with a maximum of 10 million euros on foreign players, the report added. "We have to take measures to curb the investment bubbles in the leagues and promote the healthy and sustainable development of professional football," Xinhua quoted Chen as saying in an interview.

Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 16:27 IST
Soccer-Chinese FA chief says salary caps needed for sustainable development

Chinese Football Association (CFA) president Chen Xuyuan has said introducing salary caps will help its professional leagues avoid "complete failure" and warned clubs of penalties if they violate the rules coming in next season. The CFA will introduce a salary cap for the top-flight Chinese Super League (CSL) starting in the new season as part of measures aimed at limiting spending and ensuring sustainable growth.

Salaries for domestic players would be capped at 5 million yuan ($770,000), while those of foreign players cannot exceed 3 million euros ($3.6 million), Xinhua news agency reported. Clubs will be allowed to spend up to 600 million yuan per year on salaries, with a maximum of 10 million euros on foreign players, the report added.

"We have to take measures to curb the investment bubbles in the leagues and promote the healthy and sustainable development of professional football," Xinhua quoted Chen as saying in an interview. "CSL club expenditure is about three times higher than Japan's J-league. But our national team is lagging far behind. The bubbles not only affect the present of Chinese football, but also its future."

Chen said any concealment or contract forgery by a club will result in them being relegated and the players involved banned. The CFA chief added that Chinese football will not view the naturalisation of players as a long-term strategy for success.

Four naturalised players are in the Chinese team's two-week training camp starting on Sunday in Shanghai. "Naturalised players who meet the related requirements will still be welcome, but it won't be the mainstream in Chinese football's development," Chen added.

Meanwhile, CSL side Beijing Guoan are likely to keep their 28-year-old name despite new regulations requiring clubs to remove references to sponsors or investors in team names. CSL champions Jiangsu Suning have already said they will become Jiangsu FC with Guangzhou Evergrande changing their name to Guangzhou FC and their local rivals Guangzhou R&F now known as Guangzhou City.

"The Sinobo Group's purchase of Citic Guoan shares in the club is underway, which will keep the club name as Beijing Guoan," Chen said. ($1 = 6.5070 Chinese yuan renminbi, 0.8401 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Leeds United legend Peter Lorimer passes away

English club Leeds United on Saturday condoled the demise of club legend, Peter Lorimer. Lorimer passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 74 following a long term illness, said Leeds United in an official statement.Peter made a huge 70...

Over 40 lakh vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maha since Jan 16

Over 40 lakh people have received the COVID-19 vaccine jab in Maharashtra since the immunization drive commenced on January 16, an official said on Saturday.As per the data released by the state health department, 1,89,130 persons received ...

Amid rising head injury cases, AIIMS doctor seeks resumption of trauma services at JPN Centre

A neurosurgeon at the premier AIIMS here has sought resumption of trauma services at the Jai Prakash Narayan JPN Apex Trauma Centre which has been functioning as a dedicated COVID-19 facility since April last year.On the occasion of World H...

Tokyo 2020 organisers say to refund around 600,000 Olympic tickets

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics will refund around 600,000 tickets for the Games and another 300,000 for the Paralympics, the chief executive of the organising committee said.Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto made the comment at a news conferenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021