Left Menu

Delhi Capitals request BCCI for COVID-19 vaccination of their Indian players

they have initiated conversations and for the Indian players to start off with, he added.The source said the DC players will enter the bio-secure bubble on Tuesday.So, DC players whatever available will start quarantine from Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 16:46 IST
Delhi Capitals request BCCI for COVID-19 vaccination of their Indian players

Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals on Saturday said that it has made a request to the BCCI for the COVID-19 vaccination of its players ahead of the cash-rich tournament beginning on April 9.

With its players set to enter bio-secure bubble for the IPL next week, a DC source told PTI that the vaccination may start with the Indian players.

''We have spoken to the BCCI which in turn is in talks with the Union Health Ministry, especially now that the Olympic-bound athletes are/will be getting the vaccine,'' a DC source said.

''The foreign players may not get the nod... they have initiated conversations and for the Indian players to start off with,'' he added.

The source said the DC players will enter the bio-secure bubble on Tuesday.

''So, DC players whatever available will start quarantine from Tuesday. As of now, it will be seven days of hard quarantine before the training starts in Mumbai.

He said the BCCI has not yet shared the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) regarding the safety measures to be taken in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in the country with more than 40,000 new infections being added on Saturday. PTI KHS PDS BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Leeds United legend Peter Lorimer passes away

English club Leeds United on Saturday condoled the demise of club legend, Peter Lorimer. Lorimer passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 74 following a long term illness, said Leeds United in an official statement.Peter made a huge 70...

Over 40 lakh vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maha since Jan 16

Over 40 lakh people have received the COVID-19 vaccine jab in Maharashtra since the immunization drive commenced on January 16, an official said on Saturday.As per the data released by the state health department, 1,89,130 persons received ...

Amid rising head injury cases, AIIMS doctor seeks resumption of trauma services at JPN Centre

A neurosurgeon at the premier AIIMS here has sought resumption of trauma services at the Jai Prakash Narayan JPN Apex Trauma Centre which has been functioning as a dedicated COVID-19 facility since April last year.On the occasion of World H...

Tokyo 2020 organisers say to refund around 600,000 Olympic tickets

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics will refund around 600,000 tickets for the Games and another 300,000 for the Paralympics, the chief executive of the organising committee said.Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto made the comment at a news conferenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021