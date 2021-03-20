Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics to proceed without overseas spectators, confirm organisers

Overseas spectators will not be allowed in this year's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, confirmed the Organising Committee on Saturday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 20-03-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 16:51 IST
Olympic flag . Image Credit: ANI

Overseas spectators will not be allowed in this year's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, confirmed the Organising Committee on Saturday. The decision to not allow overseas spectators was made during a remote meeting involving five parties, including the IOC and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC). This decision has been taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Japanese organising committee has also said that it will refund overseas spectators who purchased tickets, reported Kyodo News. "Setting priorities like safety also means that you have to respect these priorities and that means you will have and we will have to take difficult decisions," Kyodo News quoted Bach as saying on Saturday.

Earlier, Japan government had decided to prohibit foreign spectators from attending the mega event later this year. The Japanese government had concluded that overseas fans in this year's showpiece event isn't possible given the concerns among the country's public over the COVID-19 pandemic, Kyodo News cited an official as saying. The Tokyo Olympics was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Games are now scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8 while the Paralympics will take place from August 24 to September 5.

Last month, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) welcomed the decision of the Tokyo 2020 Executive Board to appoint seven-time Olympian Hashimoto Seiko as the new President of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee. On February 12, Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics Organising Committee head Yoshiro Mori resigned over his remarks about women talking too much, which were branded "sexist" at home and abroad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

