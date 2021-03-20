Left Menu

Tokyo 2020 organisers say to refund around 600,000 Olympic tickets

Updated: 20-03-2021 17:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics will refund around 600,000 tickets for the Games and another 300,000 for the Paralympics, the chief executive of the organising committee said.

Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto made the comment at a news conference on Saturday after organisers said they would bar international spectators from entering Japan for the Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Muto said they would not be announcing how much the refunds would cost.

