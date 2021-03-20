Leeds United legend Peter Lorimer passes away

English club Leeds United on Saturday condoled the demise of club legend, Peter Lorimer. "Lorimer passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 74 following a long term illness," said Leeds United in an official statement.

Peter made a huge 705 appearances for the Whites over two spells and is the club's record goal-scorer, having netted 238 times in all competitions. After catching the eye at junior level in his hometown of Dundee, Leeds beat off a number of clubs to secure his services in May 1962. He made his Leeds United debut on September 29, 1962 against Southampton at Elland Road at the age of 15 years, 289 days, making him still, the youngest ever player to have played for the first team.

Peter would go on to become an all-time great at Elland Road, winning every major domestic honour, starting with the League Cup in 1968, the First Division in 1969 and 1974, the Charity Shield in 1969 and the FA Cup in 1972. As well as helping Leeds to domestic success, he also played key roles in helping Leeds win the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in both 1968 and 1971, whilst lined up for Leeds in both the 1973 European Cup Winners' Cup final and the 1975 European Cup final, in the latter which he controversially saw a goal ruled out.

Peter went on to make his international debut for Scotland in 1969, going on to earn 21 caps, scoring four goals for his country. He departed Leeds United as a legend in 1979, having netted 219 goals and had spells abroad with Toronto Blizzard and Vancouver Whitecaps, along with York City, before returning to Elland Road in 1983. During his second spell, he hit a further 19 goals in 87 appearances, taking his tally to 238 before moving to Whitby Town in 1985. Following his retirement from playing, Peter became an ambassador for Leeds United and continued to attend matches up and down the country.

He was a contributor with his own page in the club's matchday programme, continuing until last month's match with Aston Villa, where he became unwell enough to do so. (ANI)

