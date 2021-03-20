Gokulam Kerala face stern Mohammedan Sporting test in race for I-League title

Gokulam Kerala will face Mohammedan Sporting in a must-win game in their quest for the I-League title here on Sunday.

With just two match weeks to go, three teams have a realistic chance to win the I-League -- Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU), Churchill Brothers, and Gokulam Kerala FC.

While TRAU and Churchill have taken the top two spots with 25 points each, the Malabarians sit in a close third position with 23 points from 13 games.

With Churchill and TRAU clashing earlier in the day, Vincenzo Annese's team not only needs to defeat Mohammedan Sporting but pray Churchill and TRAU share points by playing out a draw.

Head coach Vincenzo Annese said, ''We failed to capitalize on the opportunity God gave us. We have lost one opportunity against Real Kashmir, but luckily we are still in contention.

''We are under pressure. We need the three points. Mohammedan will be relaxed. We have lost against them by little mistakes. I believe set-pieces- corners, freekicks will play a crucial role. We might see some new style tomorrow.'' In their last two games, Mohammedan came back from 0-2 down to draw 3-3, and then beat Churchill Brothers 4-1 to blow the title race wide open.

Mohammedan are in fourth place with 20 points from 13 games.

''We need to improve on defending and maintain our organization for 90 minutes. The positive thing is that we scored 4 goals after many games. Our priority is getting maximum points from the next game, and then focus on Real Kashmir,'' head coach Sankarlal Chakraborty said.

''Gokulam Kerala are a good team. It is going to be a tough game, but we are prepared for the game, and not afraid of them.'' PTI ATK PDS PDS

