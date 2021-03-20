Left Menu

Soccer-Leeds great Lorimer dies at 74 after long illness

Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 17:29 IST
Leeds United's record goalscorer Peter Lorimer has died aged 74 following a long-term illness, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

Leeds said last month that Lorimer, part of Don Revie's great side of the 1960s and 70s, had been in a hospice with illness. The attacking midfielder, who earned the nickname "HotShot Lorimer" for his thunderous shots, scored 238 goals for Leeds over two spells at the club.

He won two league titles, the FA Cup and League Cup and was also part of the side that lost the European Cup final to Bayern Munich in 1975 - famously having a goal disallowed due to a controversial offside decision. "Peter's contribution to Leeds United will never be forgotten and his passing leaves another huge hole in the Leeds United family," Leeds said in a statement https://www.leedsunited.com/news/team-news/27888/rip-peter-lorimer.

"He will always remain a club icon and his legacy at Elland Road will live on. Our thoughts are naturally with Peter's wife Sue and the rest of his family at this difficult time." Lorimer also won 21 caps for Scotland and featured in all their matches in the 1974 World Cup.

He became Leeds' youngest ever player, making his debut against Southampton in 1962 at the age of 15 years and 289 days. But he did not feature again for two years and only became a regular in the 1965-66 season. After leaving the club in 1979, Lorimer had spells at Cape Town City, Toronto Blizzard and York City before a second stint at his boyhood side in 1983.

He ended his playing career in 1986 after a short period in Israel with Hapoel Haifa, after which he became a spokesman for Leeds and also worked as a pundit and columnist. "Fly High Peter. A legend that we all aspire to be like. Sending all our love to Peter's family," current Leeds skipper Liam Cooper tweeted.

Leeds lost another of their former greats last year with the death of Jack Charlton at the age of 85. Club chairman Andrea Radrizzani tweeted: "Another Legend left us. My prayers with the family - it has been an honour to meet you and host you at Elland Road, your home."

Soccer's world governing body FIFA and the Scottish FA also paid tribute to Lorimer.

