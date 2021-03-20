The following are the top/expected sports stories at 1720 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Lead of All England badminton report.

**Report of fifth T20 International between India and England in Ahmedabad. *Report of first T20I between India Women and South Africa Women in Lucknow.

*Lead of shooting World Cup.

*Report of I-League match between Sudeva Delhi and Indian Arrows.

*Report of I-League match between Chennai City and Aizawl FC. *Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship in Gurugram *Magical Kenya Open in Nairobi.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-TT-LD OLY Sharath, Manika seal Olympic berth in mixed doubles by winning Asian Qualification event Doha, Mar 19 (PTI) India got its best shot at a maiden table tennis medal at the Olympics on Saturday when Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra became the first Indian pairing to qualify for the mega event in Tokyo, beating world no. 8 duo of Sang-Su Lee and Jihee Jeon 4-2 in the final of the Asian Qualification Tournament here.

SPO-SHOOT-WC-LD RIFLE ISSF World Cup: Divyansh wins bronze in men's 10m air rifle, Moudgil finishes fifth New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) World number one Divyansh Singh Panwar opened India's medals tally with a bronze in the men's 10m air rifle on the second competition day of the ISSF World Cup here on Saturday.

SPO-SHOOT-WC-DIVYANSH I almost forgot how to shoot during lockdown: Divyansh New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Divyansh Singh Panwar was fighting his own battle as the world grappled with the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. SPO-CRI-DC-VACCINATION-REQUEST Delhi Capitals request BCCI for COVID-19 vaccination of their Indian players New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals on Saturday said that it has made a request to the BCCI for the COVID-19 vaccination of its players ahead of the cash-rich tournament beginning on April 9.

SPO-BAD-LD IND Sindhu wins battle of nerves to enter All England semifinals Birmingham, Mar 20 (PTI) Reigning world champion P V Sindhu rallied to eke out a thrilling win over Japan's third seed Akane Yamaguchi in an intriguing women's singles quarterfinals of the prestigious All England Championships here.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri misses cut by one shot at Honda Classic Palm Beach, Mar 20 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri holed two birdies on the 16th and 18th, but it was not enough to hang around for weekend action as he missed the cut at Honda Classic by a shot.

SPO-SHOOT-WC-LD VIRUS ISSF World Cup: Three shooters test positive for COVID-19 New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Three shooters, including two from the Indian pistol men's team, have tested positive for COVID-19, National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) sources said on the second competition day of the ISSF World Cup here on Saturday.

SPO-SHOOT-WC-SIDI-LD COUPLE Shooting's power couple graces ISSF World Cup in Delhi New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Shooting's power couple Peter and Roxana Sidi is back in India for the second time in two years, the Hungarian legend fulfilling the dual role of representing his country besides coaching his Romanian wife.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-TRAU TRAU face Churchill, look to script historic I-League win Kolkata, Mar 20 (PTI) On the cusp of lifting their maiden I-League title, TRAU FC will look to put their best foot forward and earn full points when they take on Churchill Brothers in a crucial match here on Sunday.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-RKFC Real Kashmir FC and Punjab FC play for pride Kalyani, Mar 20 (PTI) Real Kashmir and Punjab FC will play for pride when they face each other in an I-League phase two match at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium here on Sunday.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-GOKULAM Gokulam Kerala face stern Mohammedan Sporting test in race for I-League title Kalyani, Mar 20 (PTI) Gokulam Kerala will face Mohammedan Sporting in a must-win game in their quest for the I-League title here on Sunday.

SPO-BOX-COMMENTS Glad to end Vijender's unbeaten record: Lopsan Panaji, Mar 20 (PTI) Russian boxer Artysh Lopsan, who ended star pugilist Vijender Singh's unbeaten run in the professional circuit, said he was glad to become the first person to stop the Indian's juggernaut.

SPO-GOLF-WOM-SHARMILA Sharmila Nicollet misses cut on return to competition Mesa (Arizona), Mar 20 (PTI) Returning to competition after a long lay-off, Sharmila Nicollet shot an even par 72 after an opening round card of 80 to miss the cut at the Carlisle Arizona Women's Golf Classic on the Symetra Tour, the second rung Tour in the US.

