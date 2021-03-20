Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Pinturault celebrates 30th birthday with World Cup titles

"It was an especially hard year but crystal is always something special in our sport, and I'm really happy that I can bring it home." Pinturault will be the first French overall World Cup champion since Luc Alphand in 1997, and only the country's third since the Cup started in 1967 when Jean-Claude Killy was the winner.

Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 17:40 IST
Alpine skiing-Pinturault celebrates 30th birthday with World Cup titles
Representative Image. Image Credit: pxhere

France's Alexis Pinturault celebrated his 30th birthday by winning the World Cup Alpine skiing giant slalom and overall crystal globes on Saturday.

The most successful French skier in World Cup history led after the first leg of the season's final giant slalom in the Swiss resort of Lenzerheide and nailed his second run to win the race by 0.20 seconds. Closest rival Marco Odermatt of Switzerland, who had led the giant slalom standings before Saturday's race, finished 11th on the Silvano Beltrametti piste and ended 51 points behind Pinturault.

With only a slalom remaining and a maximum 100 points on offer, Pinturault -- runner-up in the last two seasons -- now has an unbeatable 1,200 points to Odermatt's 1,093 in the overall standings. "I worked so hard for so many years and now it feels really right that it's paying off," Pinturault told Eurosport television after his 34th career World Cup win.

"It was paying off before but claiming a globe and also the big globe at the same time is something really unbelievable that I was always searching for, pushing for. "It was an especially hard year but crystal is always something special in our sport, and I'm really happy that I can bring it home."

Pinturault will be the first French overall World Cup champion since Luc Alphand in 1997, and only the country's third since the Cup started in 1967 when Jean-Claude Killy was the winner. He was also the first French World Cup giant slalom champion since Frederic Covili in 2002.

Odermatt's hopes of taking the overall title on home snow had receded already after the downhill and super-G races were canceled earlier in the week due to bad weather. Croatia's Filip Zubcic was runner-up in Saturday's race with France's Mathieu Faivre third.

"It was snowing in the night and you are never sure if the number one is good or not," said Pinturault, who was first out of the start hut. "So I just tried to push as hard as possible. "The second run was really turny, and when you are coming to the end of the season it's really tiring to make such a run, but at least I managed it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Alpine skiing-Slovakia's Vlhova wins women's overall World Cup title

Petra Vlhova became Slovakias first overall Alpine skiing World Cup champion on Saturday after finishing sixth in the final womens slalom of the season.With only a giant slalom still to come in the Swiss resort of Lenzerheide on Sunday, Vlh...

Ind vs Eng, 5th T20I: Visitors opt to field, Natarajan replaces Rahul (Toss)

Eoin Morgan-led England won the toss and elected to field in the fifth and final T20I of the five-match series against India here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday. England did not make any change in their lineup from the third T20I ...

World News Roundup: Teachers dismissed after refusing to wear mask in Australia; Polish doctors torn over mental health and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Three Austrian teachers dismissed after refusing to wear masksThree Austrian teachers who persistently refused to wear particle filtering masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus...

17-year-old raped in Rajasthan's Baran

A 17-year-old girl belonging to a tribal community was allegedly raped in Rajasthans Baran, according to police.Police have registered a case against four youths and have constituted teams to nab them.According to police, the youths on two ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021