Alpine skiing-Slovakia's Vlhova wins women's overall World Cup title

Petra Vlhova became Slovakia's first overall Alpine skiing World Cup champion on Saturday after finishing sixth in the final women's slalom of the season.

With only a giant slalom still to come in the Swiss resort of Lenzerheide on Sunday, Vlhova has her hands on the big crystal globe with an unbeatable 136-point lead over Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami.

Austria's Katharina Liensberger won the race and took the slalom World Cup title, 35 points clear of American runner-up Mikaela Shiffrin.

