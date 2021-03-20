England opt to field against India in series decider

England opt to field against India in series deciderPTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-03-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 18:48 IST
England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to field against India in the fifth and final T20 International here on Saturday.
India brought in left-arm pacer T Natarajan in place of opener K L Rahul. England named an unchanged team.
Teams: India: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar and T Natarajan.
England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
