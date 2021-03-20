Left Menu

SA women win toss, opt to field against India women in 1st T20I

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-03-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 18:54 IST
South Africa women's team captain Sune Luus won the toss and opted to bowl in their opening T20 International against India here on Saturday.

For India, opener Smriti Mandhana will lead the side as Harmanpreet Kaur suffered a hip-flexor injury.

Teams: India Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Nuzhat Parveen (wk), Simran Dil Bahadur, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Arundhati Reddy.

South Africa Women: Sune Luus (c), Lizelle Lee, Anne Bosch, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

