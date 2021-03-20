Left Menu

Soccer-Saints march into FA Cup semis with 3-0 win at Bournemouth

Redmond collected a pass in midfield and weaved his way past Bournemouth's defence to fire into the top corner as the Premier League side took control of their quarter-final with Jonathan Woodgate's Championship (second-tier) side. "We had aspirations of getting (to Wembley) at the start of the season.

Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 20:04 IST
Soccer-Saints march into FA Cup semis with 3-0 win at Bournemouth
"We had aspirations of getting (to Wembley) at the start of the season. It's a chance for us to put the league form behind us," Redmond told BT Sport. Image Credit: ANI

Southampton's Nathan Redmond scored twice and fellow winger Moussa Djenepo bagged another in a 3-0 win over south-coast rivals Bournemouth on Saturday to secure a place in the FA Cup semi-finals for only the second time in 18 seasons.

Mali international Djenepo ran on to a precise through ball from Redmond to slot past goalkeeper Asmir Begovic and give the Saints the lead in the 37th minute, before Ralph Hasenhuettl's side struck again seconds before the break at the Vitality Stadium. Redmond collected a pass in midfield and weaved his way past Bournemouth's defence to fire into the top corner as the Premier League side took control of their quarter-final with Jonathan Woodgate's Championship (second-tier) side.

"We had aspirations of getting (to Wembley) at the start of the season. It's a chance for us to put the league form behind us," Redmond told BT Sport. The Saints have lost 10 of their last 12 Premier League games. "It's good for us to get into the next round going into the international break where we can work on a few things while some of the boys are away.

"We know each other well and how to get the best out of each other. Today it clicked, so hopefully, we can end the season on a high." The Saints began the game brightly and thought they had gone ahead 1-0 when Bournemouth's Cameron Carter-Vickers bundled in a Kyle Walker-Peters pass into the penalty area. But the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) disallowed the goal for offside.

VAR ruled out another Southampton effort in the second half when Che Adams netted from a distance because Stuart Armstrong was deemed to have been offside in the build-up. Redmond then scored with a fine finish to cap off a strong day for Southampton, who last won a major trophy when they claimed the FA Cup in 1976.

The Saints, who last reached the semi-finals in the 2017-18 campaign before losing to eventual champions Chelsea, will find out who they face in the last four of the competition at Wembley Stadium when the draw is made on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Top foreign stories at 2000 hrs

FGN37 VIRUS-PAK-3RDLD IMRAN Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19 Islamabad Pakistan Prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday tested positive for the COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home, his top aide on health announced, two da...

Samant Chauhan says his FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week collection is all about celebrating life

Through his new clothing range, fashion designer Samant Chauhan says he wants to break the chain of dullness the COVID-19 pandemic has fastened on the hopes and dreams of many.The collection, titled New Born, which the Delhi-based couturier...

ACB arrests clerk for accepting bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Saturday arrested an employee of the Dumka Assistant Settlement Officers ASO office for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000, officials said.Ravi Shankar, Superintendent, Anti-Corruption Bureau, said a complaint w...

Two men sentenced to death for Pakistan gang rape - prosecutors

Two men were sentenced to death on Saturday for gang-raping a woman on the side of a highway in Pakistan last year, an attack that triggered nationwide protests and calls for tougher laws.The men, Abid Malhi and Shafqat Hussain, were convic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021