ISSF WC: SAI asks NRAI to submit report regarding SOPs not being followed

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Saturday asked the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) to submit a report regarding Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) not being followed in the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup in Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 20:20 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Saturday asked the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) to submit a report regarding Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) not being followed in the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup in Delhi. Two Indian shooters and an international shooter have tested positive for coronavirus sending shock waves in the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun which began at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range (DKSSR) on Friday.

"Sports Authority of India has been made aware that during the ongoing Shooting World Cup in Delhi the Standard Operating Procedures are not being adhered to at the Games hotel and also some international players have ventured out to public places in the city, thereby breaching the bio bubble. SAI has written to the National Rifle Association of India and asked the federation to submit a report on the same," SAI said in an official statement. The roommates of the COVID positive athletes have been isolated and the two Indian shooters are quarantined. However, their teammates have returned a negative COVID result. Both Indian shooters are from the 10m air pistol category.

"Two Indian shooters have been tested positive for COVID. Their roommates are placed in isolation. Both shooters are 10m air pistol category and quarantined as per the protocol. An international shooter has also tested positive," a source in the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) told ANI. Earlier ahead of the showpiece event, an unnamed international shooter also tested positive for coronavirus. Hence, the count has gone to four since the start of the mega event.

"One shooter tested COVID positive just before the start of ISSF Shooting World Cup, the player has been shifted to the hospital and his roommate has also been isolated," Rajeev Bhatia, the secretary of the NRAI had told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

