Cycling-Stuyven pips pre-race favourites to win Milan-Sanremo

Belgian Jasper Stuyven won the Milan-Sanremo one-day race, the first 'Monument' classic of the season, with a late, unexpected attack at the bottom of the final hill on Saturday.

Australian Caleb Ewan took second place, with Belgian Wout van Aert finishing third.

