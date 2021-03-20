Left Menu

Cycling-Stuyven pips pre-race favourites to win Milan-Sanremo

Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 21:15 IST
Cycling-Stuyven pips pre-race favourites to win Milan-Sanremo
Australian Caleb Ewan took second place, with Belgian Wout van Aert finishing third. Image Credit: Flickr

Belgian Jasper Stuyven won the Milan-Sanremo one-day race, the first 'Monument' classic of the season, with a late, unexpected attack at the bottom of the final hill on Saturday.

Australian Caleb Ewan took second place, with Belgian Wout van Aert finishing third.

