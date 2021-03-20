Left Menu

Road Safety World Series: Will look to score runs without pressure in final, says Kaif

Ahead of the Road Safety World Series final against Sri Lanka Legends, India Legends batsman Mohammad Kaif said they will play their natural game and look to score runs without any pressure.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 20-03-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 21:21 IST
Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar (Photo/ India Legends Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Road Safety World Series final against Sri Lanka Legends, India Legends batsman Mohammad Kaif said they will play their natural game and look to score runs without any pressure. "We are very positive as a team, we want to go out and score some runs, play shots and nothing particular. Most of the players are retired and they hardly play this game but they are trying to focus. Sri Lanka are playing as a unit, Dilshan has done well as a captain and player," Kaif said in a virtual press conference before Sunday's final.

Kair further credited India Legends captain and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar and lauded his cricket knowledge. "Full credit goes to the players those who are participating and of course you like to win the finals because we have worked hard lots of niggles, injuries. Even our captain Sachin Tendulkar is not fully fit and he is been on the physio table most of the time to look after his back and some niggles in the body. Full credit to the captain and all of us. All the players are trying to play good cricket," he said.

While talking about the RSWS Kaif said: "This is a great concept and I'm sure this is going to work. It is going to get better and better every year. It is like IPL, you keep improving every year. It is going to be the same, I'm sure. I'm so fortunate to come back again and spend some time with my colleagues. Sachin is born for cricket, he is made for cricket. Going to his room, talking about game, planning and how to win matches." When asked about his experience living in the bio-bubble environment he said, "It is a difficult time for people around the world. I hope it gets better sooner rather than later. Overall, we are bonding a lot and spending time a lot. It is once in a lifetime opportunity because of Covid-19, we are staying in one place and seeing each other very often." (ANI)

