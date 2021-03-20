Left Menu

Rugby-Scotland score record-breaking win over Italy

Scotland ran in eight tries to ensure a record 52-10 victory over Italy at Murrayfield on Saturday and a return to winning ways after successive narrow defeats in the Six Nations. The 42-point winning margin for the Scots bettered their previous record success over Italy when they won 48-7 in a World Cup warm-up at Murrayfield in 2015.

Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 21:49 IST
Italy had opened the scoring with hooker Luca Bigi dotting down in the sixth minute, but that was to prove their only try of the game, which young flyhalf Paolo Garbisi converted. Image Credit: pixabay

Scotland ran in eight tries to ensure a record 52-10 victory over Italy at Murrayfield on Saturday and a return to winning ways after successive narrow defeats in the Six Nations. David Cherry (two), Duhan van der Merwe (two), Darcy Graham, Huw Jones, Scott Steele and Sam Johnson all went over for tries while captain Stuart Hogg, in a rare outing at flyhalf, contributed six conversions.

Italy had opened the scoring with hooker Luca Bigi dotting down in the sixth minute, but that was to prove their only try of the game, which young flyhalf Paolo Garbisi converted. Garbisi later added a first-half penalty. The 42-point winning margin for the Scots bettered their previous record success over Italy when they won 48-7 in a World Cup warm-up at Murrayfield in 2015.

