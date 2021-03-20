Left Menu

IND W v SA W, 1st T20I: Luus, Bosch star as visitors record eight-wicket win

Anne Bosch and Sune Luus played knocks of 66 and 43 respectively as South Africa defeated India by eight wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series here at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-03-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 22:14 IST
IND W v SA W, 1st T20I: Luus, Bosch star as visitors record eight-wicket win
Proteas skipper Sune Luus (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Anne Bosch and Sune Luus played knocks of 66 and 43 respectively as South Africa defeated India by eight wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series here at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday. With this win, have gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Both teams will now lock horns in the second T20I on Sunday.

Chasing 131, Proteas did not get off to an ideal start as the visitors ended up losing the wicket of Lizelle Lee (8) in the third over of the innings. Arundhati Reddy provided the first breakthrough to India. Skipper Sune Luus then joined Anne Bosch in the middle and the duo revived the innings for the visitors. Both batters put on 90 runs for the second wicket, but with 27 runs away from the target, Luus (43) ended up losing her wicket to Harleen Deol.

In the end, Bosch (66*) and Laura Wolvaardt (9*) took Proteas over the line by eight wickets with five balls to spare. Earlier, Harleen Deol played a knock of 52 runs off 47 balls as India posted a total of 130/6 in the allotted twenty overs. Asked to bat first, India got off to a bad start as skipper Smriti Mandhana (11) was sent back to the pavilion by Shabnim Ismail in just the second over of the innings.

Shafali Verma and Harleen then put on 45 runs for the second wicket, but as soon as the hosts started running away with the game, Proteas got the wicket of Shafali (23) in the 10th over, reducing India to 56/2. Jemimah Rodrigues then joined Harleen in the middle and both batters stitched a partnership of 60 runs for the third wicket, but in looking for big runs, both Rodrigues (30) and Harleen (52) ended up losing their wickets. In the end, the hosts had to settle for a score of just 130.

Brief Scores: India Women 130/6 (Harleen Deol 52, Jemimah Rodrigues 30, Shabnim Ismail 3-14); South Africa Women 133/2 (Anne Bosch 66*, Sune Luus 43, Arundhati Reddy 1-20). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2,587 new COVID cases in Punjab, highest in last 6 months

Punjab recorded over 2,500 more coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest single-day spike in the past six months, while 38 more people died from the pathogen, the Health Department said.The active COVID-19 cases rose to 16,988 and 1,011 m...

WODC office not opened in region due to lack of consensus among member districts: Minister

The Odisha government Saturday said the WODC office could not be opened in the region due to lack of consensus among the member districts even as opposition BJP and Congress blamed the states BJD government for lacking the will to develop t...

India claim series 3-2 with 36-run win in 5th T20I

India defeated England by 36 runs in the fifth Twenty20 International to claim the series 3-2 here on Saturday.Rohit Sharmas blistering 64 off just 34 balls laid the foundation for Indias massive total of 224 for two.Skipper Virat Kohli con...

Param Bir Singh's letter is being verified: Maha CM's office

The unsignedletter sent by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, leveling allegations of corruption against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, is being verified, an official statement sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021