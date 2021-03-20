Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Zverev overcomes quake, Koepfer to reach Acapulco final

Alexander Zverev has coped with the pressure of a Grand Slam final and not even an earthquake could jangle the nerves of the German youngster during his Mexican Open semi-final against Dominik Koepfer on Friday. The 5.7 magnitude quake with an epicentre around 60 kms southeast of San Marcos, a two-hour drive from Acapulco, sent tremors through the stadium for about 30 seconds with Koepfer serving in the opening game of the second set. Golf: Bryan strips down to boxers to complete shot from mud at Honda Classic

Advertisement

American Wesley Bryan was in no mood to let mud or water prevent him from completing the sixth hole at the Honda Classic on Friday, as he ditched his shoes and trousers to play himself out of a sticky situation in the second round. A wayward tee shot at the sixth, his 15th hole of the day, landed Bryan in a spot of bother with the ball ending up on the mud just by the water. Cycling: Stuyven pips pre-race favourites to win Milan-Sanremo

Belgian Jasper Stuyven won the Milan-Sanremo one-day race, the first 'Monument' classic of the season, with a late, unexpected attack at the bottom of the final hill on Saturday. Australian Caleb Ewan took second place, with Belgian Wout van Aert finishing third. Alpine skiing: Pinturault celebrates 30th birthday with World Cup titles

France's Alexis Pinturault celebrated his 30th birthday by winning the World Cup Alpine skiing giant slalom and overall crystal globes on Saturday. The most successful French skier in World Cup history led after the first leg of the season's final giant slalom in the Swiss resort of Lenzerheide and nailed his second run to win the race by 0.20 seconds. NBA roundup: Magic defeat hot Nets to end 9-game slide

Aaron Gordon scored a season-high 38 points and the host Orlando Magic broke a nine-game losing streak with a 121-113 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night. Orlando's Evan Fournier added a season-high 31 points just one night after committing a costly turnover in the final seconds of the Magic's 94-93 loss to the host New York Knicks. Nikola Vucevic added 22 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists. Athletics: China's Yang breaks women's 20km race walk world record

Former world champion Yang Jiayu shattered the world record to win the women's 20km race walk at the Chinese national championships in Huangshan on Saturday, ahead of the Tokyo Olympics starting in July. Earlier in the day, China's Wang Kaihua produced the third-fastest men's 20km race walk in history to book his own spot in Tokyo. Report: Buckeyes alert police after threats to E.J. Liddell

Ohio State has alerted police to threatening messages received by star forward E.J. Liddell after Friday's stunning overtime loss to Oral Roberts in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN. Liddell scored 23 points in the loss but missed a free throw with 35 seconds left in regulation that would have put the Buckeyes up by three. He shared direct messages he said he received after the 75-72 loss to the 15th-seeded Golden Eagles. Alpine skiing: Slovakia's Vlhova wins women's overall World Cup title

Petra Vlhova became Slovakia's first overall Alpine skiing World Cup champion on Saturday after finishing sixth in the final women's slalom of the season. With only a giant slalom still to come in the Swiss resort of Lenzerheide on Sunday, Vlhova has her hands on the big crystal globe with an unbeatable 136-point lead over Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami. International spectators to be barred from entering Japan for Olympics

International spectators will not be allowed to enter Japan for this summer's Olympic Games amid public concerns over coronavirus, organisers said on Saturday, setting the stage for a drastically scaled-back event. Some 600,000 Olympic tickets purchased by overseas residents will be refunded, as will another 300,000 Paralympic tickets, Toshiro Muto, the chief executive of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee told a news conference. NHL roundup: Knights double up Kings, roll to 5th straight win

Max Pacioretty scored two goals and Robin Lehner made 23 saves as the visiting Vegas Golden Knights extended their winning streak to five games with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. It was Pacioretty's fourth two-goal game of the season and the 52nd of his career. William Karlsson and William Carrier also scored goals for Vegas, which increased its West Division lead to five points over the idle Colorado Avalanche.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)