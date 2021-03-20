Mandhana doubtful starter for 2nd T20 on Sunday

Star India opener Smriti Mandhana was on Saturday rendered a doubtful starter for the second Twenty20 against South Africa after suffering an injury during the series-opening match, here on Saturday.

Mandhana fell down with twisted legs while backing up a Shafali Verma throw after SA captain Sune Luus had scampered for a run in the sixth over.

Mandhana was in pain and she limped off the field with the help of the supports staff. She returned in the South African run chase but it was apparent that she was not comfortable while fielding.

''I have to see how it goes overnight, at the moment it looks better though. Let's see what is the status (on Sunday),'' said Mandhana at the post-match presentation after India lost by eight wickets to trail 0-1 in the three-match series.

Vice-captain Mandhana led the side in the match on Saturday after regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur suffered a hip injury.The second T20 International will be played here on Sunday.

Mandhana said her side needs to improve fielding.

''We fought really well. Fielding needs to get better. At the end of the 18th over, I realised we were about ten runs short,'' said Mandhana could score only 11 runs.

''I really like to mention Simran, the way she bowled was outstanding. The way all the youngsters came in was good, we have 24 hours for the next match, so need to buckle up and come back stronger.'' PTI PDS PDS AT AT

