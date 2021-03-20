Left Menu

Rugby-Italy to keep faith with young guns despite sorry campaign

They are the young guys we need to take the road with and it’s been our misfortune that we’ve had to play in the Six Nations with 13 new players, a lot of them under 23," Smith said. "I think a lot of countries come to that point but our turnover came a little bit later after the World Cup. We played well drilled sides this year with their players looking to be chosen for the (British & Irish) Lions.

Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 23:05 IST
Rugby-Italy to keep faith with young guns despite sorry campaign

Italy will continue with their policy of bringing through young talent even though they completed yet another Six Nations campaign in bottom place and conceding almost 50 points per game, said coach Franco Smith. Italy lost all five matches, finishing their campaign with a sorry 52-10 loss to Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday for a total of 239 conceded and ending in a disappointing performance with three yellow cards.

But Smith, appointed after the 2019 World Cup, said he had no alternative to his overhaul of the team this season and would stick with the young guns he has handed key roles to, including halfbacks Paolo Garbisi and Stephen Varney and centre Federico Mori. "The players we blooded in this competition are the players that we have available. They are the young guys we need to take the road with and it’s been our misfortune that we’ve had to play in the Six Nations with 13 new players, a lot of them under 23," Smith said.

"I think a lot of countries come to that point but our turnover came a little bit later after the World Cup. We played well drilled sides this year with their players looking to be chosen for the (British & Irish) Lions. "There are a lot of lessons that we take forward. There is a specific plan to uplift Italy's rugby in general but it's unfortunate we had to blood 13 new guys with an average age in this very competitive Six Nations.

"We will continue on the path. Why would we change? These guys have now gained all this experience and they definitely are five games better, five games more experienced and now when they go back to their clubs, they’ll know what is expected at this level. You cannot explain to someone in the changing room, what it is to play at this level," Smith added. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2,587 new COVID cases in Punjab, highest in last 6 months

Punjab recorded over 2,500 more coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest single-day spike in the past six months, while 38 more people died from the pathogen, the Health Department said.The active COVID-19 cases rose to 16,988 and 1,011 m...

WODC office not opened in region due to lack of consensus among member districts: Minister

The Odisha government Saturday said the WODC office could not be opened in the region due to lack of consensus among the member districts even as opposition BJP and Congress blamed the states BJD government for lacking the will to develop t...

India claim series 3-2 with 36-run win in 5th T20I

India defeated England by 36 runs in the fifth Twenty20 International to claim the series 3-2 here on Saturday.Rohit Sharmas blistering 64 off just 34 balls laid the foundation for Indias massive total of 224 for two.Skipper Virat Kohli con...

Param Bir Singh's letter is being verified: Maha CM's office

The unsignedletter sent by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, leveling allegations of corruption against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, is being verified, an official statement sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021