PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 23:12 IST
SAI raises concerns after bio-bubble breach, NRAI initiates inquiry
Sports Authority of India on Saturday expressed concerns after it emerged that protocols are ''not being adhered to'' during the ISSF World Cup here, with some international shooters also ''venturing out'' into the city, breaching the bio-bubble.

A senior office-bearer of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) said that the federation has initiated an inquiry and ''stringent action will be recommended'' against any Indian shooter found to be in breach of the bio-bubble.

As far as the international shooters are concerned, the matter has been reported to the ISSF technical director for further action, the official said.

''We will submit a report to SAI after the conclusion of the inquiry and they will take it from there. It has been repeatedly made clear to everyone that no flouting of guidelines will be tolerated, but it is unfortunate to learn that it has still taken place,'' the official said.

Earlier, SAI had asked the NRAI to submit a report on the bio-bubble breach and flouting of guidelines.

''Sports Authority of India has been made aware that during the ongoing Shooting World Cup in Delhi the Standard Operating Procedures are not being adhered to at the Games hotel and also some international players have ventured out to public places in the city, thereby breaching the bio bubble,'' SAI wrote in a statement.

''SAI has written to the National Rifle Association of India and asked the federation to submit a report on the same,'' the nodal sports body added in its statement.

The NRAI, the shooting's governing body in the country, is also the tournament's local organising committee.

The shooters, who tested positive, are currently self-isolating in their team hotel. Those who were sharing the rooms with the three shooters, as well as their other teammates, were also isolated after undergoing COVID tests.

The results of the roommates and other team members, though, have returned negative.

In all, four shooters have already been afflicted by the dreaded virus since the teams started arriving for the tournament, which started on Friday in the national capital.

On Thursday, a top international shooter returned positive for COVID-19, following which he was sent to a hospital.

The shooter was first tested at the airport and then again on Thursday. He is asymptomatic and the shooter has never visited the range.

A total of 294 shooters from as many as 53 countries, including Korea, Singapore, USA, United Kingdom, Iran, Ukraine, France, Hungary, Italy, Thailand and Turkey, are participating in the tournament.

As per the ISSF guidelines, no spectator is allowed inside the range during the tournament, which carries ranking points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

