PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-03-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 23:17 IST
India claim series 3-2 with 36-run win in 5th T20I

India defeated England by 36 runs in the fifth Twenty20 International to claim the series 3-2 here on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma's blistering 64 off just 34 balls laid the foundation for India's massive total of 224 for two.

Skipper Virat Kohli contributed unbeaten 80 while Suryakumar Yadav scored 32 off 17 balls before Chris Jordan's stunning piece of fielding resulted in his dismissal off Adil Rashid.

Hardik Pandya remained unbeaten on 39.

India struck early with Bhivneshwar Kumar dismissing dangerous Jason Roy for a duck and kept consistent pressure on England.

Dawid Malan (68) and Jos Buttler (52) scored half-centuries but the required run rate kept mounting. They managed 188 for 8 for in their 20 overs. Brief Scores: India: 224 for 2 in 20 overs. (Virat Kohli 80 not out, Rohit Sharma 64; Ben Stokes 1/26, Adil Rashid 1/31).

England: 188 for 8 in 20 overs (Dawid malan 68, Jos Buttler 52; Shardul Thakur 3/45, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/15).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

