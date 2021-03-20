Soccer-Leaders Norwich held by Blackburn, Watford win again

Left Menu

Championship leaders Norwich City were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Blackburn Rovers on Saturday as second-placed Watford closed the gap at the top to eight points with a convincing 3-0 victory over relegation-threatened Birmingham City.

Updated: 20-03-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 23:33 IST
Championship leaders Norwich City were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Blackburn Rovers on Saturday as second-placed Watford closed the gap at the top to eight points with a convincing 3-0 victory over relegation-threatened Birmingham City. Norwich took the lead eight minutes into the second half as Kenny McLean exchanged passes with Kieran Dowell before scoring from close range, but the hosts were denied all three points as Blackburn substitute Sam Gallagher headed in from a free kick.

Daniel Farke's runaway leaders have 83 points from 38 games. Watford were in complete control against Birmingham as goals from Ken Sema, Nathaniel Chalobah and Andre Gray secured a ninth win for the Hornets in 10 games and their fifth on the trot.

Fourth-placed Brentford drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest in the day's early game to move within a point of fellow promotion hopefuls Swansea City above them. Steve Cooper's third-placed side, who have 69 points, face Cardiff City in the south Wales derby in Saturday's late game.

Fifth-placed Barnsley were beaten 2-1 by struggling visitors Sheffield Wednesday while Reading, who are now two points below them in sixth, drew 1-1 at home to Queens Park Rangers. Basement side Wycombe Wanderers drew 0-0 at Coventry City while third-bottom Rotherham United responded to a 4-1 hammering by Watford last time out by beating Bristol City 2-0 away.

Wayne Rooney's Derby County lost 1-0 at Stoke City, as Jacob Brown bagged the winner with 15 minutes left. Millwall were also 1-0 winners thanks to an own goal by Middlesbrough's Grant Hall in the 31st minute. Mid-table Luton Town prevailed in similar circumstances at Preston North End with Daniel Iversen putting the ball into his own net late on.

