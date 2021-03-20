Left Menu

Ind vs Eng: Big moments came in this series, were not able to capitalise with middle-order, says Morgan

After suffering a 36-run loss in the fifth and final T20I against India here at the Narendra Modi Stadium, England skipper Eoin Morgan said that the hosts completely outplayed them and deserved to win the series decider.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 20-03-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 23:37 IST
Ind vs Eng: Big moments came in this series, were not able to capitalise with middle-order, says Morgan
England cricket team (Photo/ BCCI). Image Credit: ANI

After suffering a 36-run loss in the fifth and final T20I against India here at the Narendra Modi Stadium, England skipper Eoin Morgan said that the hosts completely outplayed them and deserved to win the series decider. With this win in the final T20I, India won the five-match series 3-2. Skipper Virat Kohli and boys displayed a clinical performance in the series decider and England had no answers to what was thrown at them by the hosts.

"Playing against a strong Indian team in their conditions was fantastic. Another fantastic game today. India outplayed us in big moments and deserved to win. We've played some good cricket through the series too. So lots of positives for us. We bat quite deep, and we tend to take advantage of that," Morgan told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation. "Big moments in this series came when we weren't able to take advantage of that with our middle order. Always feel we have the talent in the changing room to give it a crack. Today wasn't our day. One of our huge plusses has been the powerplay bowling in most games. Have to commend Adil Rashid for taking on the new role. Gives us a new option.," he added.

At one stage, England was on-course for registering a win as Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan put on 130 runs for the second wicket, but as soon as the duo lost their wickets, the visitors lost their way and ended up losing the match. Earlier, skipper Kohli's decision to promote himself as an opener worked wonders in the fifth and final T20I against England as India posted a total of 224/2. Kohli played a knock of 80 runs while Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav played knocks of 64 and 32 respectively as the hosts posted a mammoth total on the board.

However, the telling blow, in the end, came from Hardik Pandya as the swashbuckling all-rounder played an innings of 39 runs off just 17 balls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

Erica Watson to direct 'The 4400' reboot set at The CW

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Prosecutor: Man accused of 1 murder says he really killed 16

A man charged with beating to death a New Jersey resident he says sexually abused him as a child now claims he has killed a total of 16 people, including his ex-wife and three others in New Mexico, officials said. Authorities have not corro...

Hundreds rally in Atlanta to support Asian American community after fatal shootings

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Saturday in support of the Asian American community after a shooting at three local day spas this week left eight people dead, six of them Asian women. The k...

Sikh community feeling betrayed as govt fails to implement Anand Marriage Act in J-K: BJP leader

The Sikh community in Jammu and Kashmir is feeling betrayed as the central government has failed to keep its promise of implementing Anand Marriage Act in the Union Territory post abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, senior BJP leader ...

Rajasthan CM okays direct recruitment for 58 vacant posts in Planning and Statistics Dept

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved direct recruitment for 58 vacant posts in the Planning and Statistics Department, according to an official release. The CM has approved the proposal to send the requisitions to the Rajastha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021