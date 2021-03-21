Left Menu

Rugby-Dominant Ireland find their form with 32-18 England thrashing

A rejuvenated Ireland gave coach Andy Farrell the kind of performance he desperately wanted as they finished the Six Nations on a high by hammering a wretched England 32-18 with just pride and a top-half finish on the line on Saturday. Arresting a run of four straight defeats by England, Ireland look set for a top-three finish and an injection of momentum for the Farrell era.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 21-03-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 00:17 IST
A rejuvenated Ireland gave coach Andy Farrell the kind of performance he desperately wanted as they finished the Six Nations on a high by hammering a wretched England 32-18 with just pride and a top-half finish on the line on Saturday. Having struggled for much of Farrell's 13-month tenure, Ireland survived some early pressure before a brilliant lineout move ended with Keith Earls touching down and a deserved second try by Jack Conan gave the hosts a 20-6 halftime lead.

Buffered by Johnny Sexton's boot, Ireland remained in total control and not even a red card for centre Bundee Aki and tries for Ben Youngs and Jonny May threatened an uncomfortable finale as the defending champions were pummelled into submission. Arresting a run of four straight defeats by England, Ireland look set for a top-three finish and an injection of momentum for the Farrell era. England finished the championship with more defeats than victories for only the second time in 15 years.

