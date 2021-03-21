Left Menu

Still early days to talk about how our batting line-up will look like in T20 World Cup: Rohit

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday said it is still too early to finalise the teams batting line-up for the T20 World Cup at home later this year and skipper Virat Kohli opening alongside him in the series decider against England was only a tactical move.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-03-2021 00:48 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 00:46 IST
Still early days to talk about how our batting line-up will look like in T20 World Cup: Rohit
Before Rohit's media interaction, Kohli said that he will open in the upcoming IPL and he would want to open with Rohit going into the T20 World Cup. Image Credit: ANI

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday said it is still too early to finalise the team's batting line-up for the T20 World Cup at home later this year and skipper Virat Kohli opening alongside him in the series decider against England was only a tactical move. Before Rohit's media interaction, Kohli said that he will open in the upcoming IPL and he would want to open with Rohit going into the T20 World Cup.

''It is a long time to go for the (T20) World Cup, so early days to talk about how our batting will look like. We have to sit and analyse what suits the team the most,'' said Rohit after the series win. ''Today was a tactical move because we wanted to play an extra bowler and wanted to leave one batsman out. Unfortunately, it was KL (Rahul) which was very tough.'' India replaced an out-of-form Rahul with pacer T Natarajan for the crucial game.

''KL has been one of our key players in limited-overs, especially in this format. Looking at the current form, the team management decided to go with the best 11. Having said that, it doesn't send any signal that KL will not be considered or anything like that. This was just for one particular game. Things might change as we got closer to the World Cup.'' Before the series, Kohli had said that Rohit and Rahul were India's first-choice opening pair. ''We do understand his (Rahul's) ability and his contribution at the top, what he's done for us. So, yeah, I'm not going to rule out anything or neither will I say that this is the preferred batting lineup for a World Cup. ''There is still a good amount of time left with IPL in between. And then, I'm hearing, there will be a few T20s as well before the (T20) World Cup. So, you know, good enough time for us, at that point in time to judge what will be the best possible eleven for us,'' added Rohit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

Erica Watson to direct 'The 4400' reboot set at The CW

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Ireland dedicate victory over England to departing Stander

Ireland dedicated a potentially transformative 32-18 Six Nations victory over England on Saturday to an emotional CJ Stander after the flankers surprise announcement this week that he will retire from the game at the end of the season.The 3...

Soccer-Leaders Norwich held by Blackburn, Watford win again

Championship leaders Norwich City were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Blackburn Rovers on Saturday as second-placed Watford closed the gap at the top to eight points with a convincing 3-0 victory over relegation-threatened Birmingham City.No...

Thousands of Israelis protest against Netanyahu ahead of election

Thousands of Israelis demonstrated outside the residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Saturday, calling for an end to his leadership just three days before the countrys fourth election in two years. Protesters filed ...

Rugby-We know where we're going says England's Jones despite Ireland loss

Anyone expecting England coach Eddie Jones to offer a grand gesture or an acceptance of the need for radical change was left disappointed on Saturday as he reacted to his sides thrashing against Ireland by saying We know where were going. I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021