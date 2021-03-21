Left Menu

Rugby-France deny Wales Grand Slam with last-gap victory

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2021 03:41 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 03:41 IST
France denied Wales a second Six Nations Grand Slam in three years when Brice Dulin scored a stoppage-time try to give them a 32-30 home victory on Saturday.

Dulin dived over as France completed a remarkable turnaround to give Les Bleus the win and a bonus point that leaves them needing to beat Scotland on Friday with a bonus point and make up a 20-point deficit to top the standings. Wales had the game firmly in hand but picked up two yellow cards in the finale and were left them exposed to France's late fury.

They lead the table with 20 points with France in third place on 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

