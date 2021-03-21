Rugby-Jones proud but frustrated after Wales's last-gasp defeat

Wales captain Alan Wyn Jones somehow managed to remain phlegmatic after his side were denied a Grand Slam as France snatched a last-gasp victory in one of the most exciting Six Nations matches ever played. With three minutes remaining in Paris, Wales were leading by 10 points with France reduced to 14 men.

However, they were pegged back by a Charles Ollivon try and Brice Dulin then scored another in stoppage time to secure 32-30 victory that leaves both teams still in the hunt for the title but with Welsh Grand Slam hopes gone. "We didn't win the game and that was the main focus," Jones said. "I thought we were pretty good for 80 minutes – it was just those dying seconds.

Advertisement

"Our ill discipline brought pressure on. Credit to France for their last 15 but when we look back it was our indiscipline as well as superb French play." France can take the title if they beat Scotland on Friday with a bonus point and overhaul a 20-point deficit on Wales. If they fail to do that, Wales will top the standings.

"We knew what was at stake, it's not in our hands now," said the veteran captain. "We're proud and privileged to be able to get on with the tournament and to win the Triple Crown. Hopefully we made people at home proud, but it is out of our hands now."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)